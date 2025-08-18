Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bubbles and Beginnings- DoDEA Americas Launches Universal PreK at Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Michael ODay 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    On the first day of Universal Prekindergarten at Barsanti Elementary School on Fort Campbell, young military-connected students arrive hand-in-hand with parents, are warmly escorted into colorful classrooms by enthusiastic teachers, share heartfelt goodbyes filled with smiles and a few tears, and gather for the morning raising of the American Flag followed by a spirited recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance—capturing the joy and sense of community that define this milestone for service families. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 16:46
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    DoDEA Americas
    World Class Education
    Prekindergarden
    UPK Phase 2

