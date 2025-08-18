Joint Munitions Command announces QASAS of the Year winners

Courtesy Photo | From left: Adrian Ortiz, Tawnya Bullock, and Terry Frazier are the Joint Munitions...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left: Adrian Ortiz, Tawnya Bullock, and Terry Frazier are the Joint Munitions Command’s QASAS of the Year winners. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Quality Assurance Specialist (Ammunition Surveillance) play an essential role in Army readiness.



The Joint Munitions Command provides the Army with these technical and logistical experts, and they play a crucial role in directly supporting sustainment and materiel readiness for the expeditionary global force.



QASAS personnel ensure service members around the world and across the Department of Defense have access to reliable, effective, and lethal munitions ranging from small arms ammunition to missiles and large rockets. This is achieved under the Single Manager for Conventional Munitions charter through the Ammunition Stockpile Reliability Program.



The QASAS program boasts a distinguished legacy that began in April 1920, when the U.S. Civil Service Commission launched the first civilian career initiative for the military by appointing ammunition inspectors under the Chief of Ordnance.



Annually, JMC names a trio of individuals on the general schedule levels of 11, 12, and 13, as QASAS of the Year. Tawnya Bullock, who is currently working at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky, received the honor as a GS-11. Adrian Ortiz, Camp Stanley Storage Activity, near San Antonio, Texas, was named the winner on the GS-12 level, and Terry Frazier, Eighth Army, Korea, was the GS-13 awardee.



“It has been a privilege to see these three deserving QASAS be selected by their respective panel for this honor. Tawnya, Adrian, and Terry have represented our program with professionalism and dedication throughout their careers,” said Darrin Lampman, the QASAS program manager. “Recognition as the QASAS of the Year will always be sought by many but earned by a few. It’s encouraging to see our program will have individuals of this caliber as our future leaders as they continue to progress through their career.”



Bullock has worked for JMC for 17 years, and seven of those have been as a QASAS. She developed respect for the importance of safety while working as an explosive material handler.



“This recognition means a great deal. QASAS are critical to mission readiness and safety. To be acknowledged in this field means a lot to me. I know it’s not an individual effort; this reflects the mentorship, support, and teamwork I’ve had in my journey,” Bullock said. “I’m grateful to represent the profession and motivated to continue raising the standard in support of our Soldiers and the Army mission.



“I enjoy working with a larger purpose and supporting the Army as a civilian service employee allows me to contribute to something bigger than myself,” she added. “I respect the mission and the values of the Army. Working as a civilian gives me the chance to grow professionally while making a real meaningful impact.”



In 2000, Ortiz began employment with the federal government as a contracted ammunition handler at Fort Irwin, California. While in that position, he worked side-by-side with QASAS personnel, and their work intrigued Ortiz. After seven years as a contractor, he became a civilian. Ortiz, whose father served in the Army for more than 20 years, is currently in his second stint as a QASAS.



“It’s definitely an honor to be given the award. It shocked me that I received it, and it’s truly humbling,” said Ortiz, who has five children, three of whom are interested in becoming a QASAS. “This award motivates me to explore the depths of my potential and strive for greater achievements.



“The work you do as a QASAS is impactful and rewarding,” he added. “When I declare something as serviceable, the warfighters can trust it. This reliability enables them to successfully complete their missions."



Frazier spent a combined 25 years serving in the Army, National Guard, and Reserve. He became a civilian employee in 2004, and Frazier joined JMC’s workforce as a QASAS three years later.



“I’m extremely thankful, appreciative, and humbled to be honored. The way I look at it, there are a lot of 13s I can think of who are just as deserving. Congratulations to all the QASAS of the Year, and I thank all the QASAS in the community,” he said of the recognition. “I’m incredibly grateful for the guidance of my leaders, the collaboration with my peers, and the opportunity to learn from everyone I’ve worked with – including those who, while on my team, demonstrated leadership and helped me develop.



“I really enjoy the job,” added Frazier, whose wife, Christabel Frazier, is also a QASAS. “It’s very rewarding to know that the work you do has an impact around the world, foreign or domestic.”



For more than 100 years, QASAS professionals have served as trusted authorities on explosive safety and ammunition reliability, consistently advocating their vital mission across the Army, the DOD, and beyond. Through their logistical support, technical acumen, risk management, and munitions optimization, QASAS experts empower warfighters with the assurance needed to execute their missions successfully, while also driving cost savings, reducing waste, and enhancing operational efficiency.