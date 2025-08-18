Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command announces QASAS of the Year winners

    Joint Munitions Command announces QASAS of the Year winners

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    From left: Adrian Ortiz, Tawnya Bullock, and Terry Frazier are the Joint Munitions Command’s QASAS of the Year winners.

    Joint Munitions Command announces QASAS of the Year winners

    JMC
    QASAS

