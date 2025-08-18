NAS Sigonella hosts U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Consul General of Naples, and CNREURAFCENT

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – The U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Tilman J. Fertitta, Consul General of Naples Terrence Flynn, and Commander, Navy Region Europe (CNREURAFCENT) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, met with Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella key leadership onboard NAS Sigonella for the first time since respectively assuming their new titles, August 15, 2025.



The Ambassador, Consul General and CNREURAFCENT met with Brig. Gen. John B. Creel, Commander, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Force (NISRF), Capt. Brian J. Schneider, commodore, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 67, Capt. Dan Sutton, commander, U.S. Space Force 5SWS/Det-1, Capt. Dan Martins, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella, Cmdr. Daniel Morreira, executive officer, NAS Sigonella, and Joshua Lundy, command master chief, NAS Sigonella. During the tour, they visited the Helicopter Sea Combat squadron 28 (HSC-28), Task Force SIX SEVEN (CTF 67), 7th Reconnaissance Squadron (7RS / USAF), and Unmanned Control Squadron 19 (VUP 19) where they took part in an aerial tour of NAS Sigonella (NASSIG) in a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter, observed static displays of the P-8A Poseidon, a multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft and the MQ-4C Triton, a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft. They additionally held meet and greets with service members from the respective commands.



"It was a great opportunity to join our Ambassador, the European Region Commander, and NAS Sigonella leadership during our first visit to Sicily,” said Consul General of Naples Terrence Flynn. “The capabilities available are astounding, it was very impressive to see first-hand."



“We are grateful for Ambassador Fertitta, Consul General Flynn and Rear Adm. Rosen’s collective visit. This rare opportunity allows us to showcase the capabilities and ongoing operations we provide to the European theater,” said Capt. Martins. “Our capabilities accompanied with the consistent work and commitment our service members’ display every day is what makes NAS Sigonella not only the hub of the med, but also the heart.”



The Ambassador expressed his gratitude and admiration for the service members’ dedication during the visit, stating, “Each and every one of you is special, because everyone here has chosen to serve in the U.S. military. Our military is the greatest in the world because of brave individuals like you who chose to serve and protect,” said Ambassador Fertitta. “Thank you all for taking the time to meet me today, and thank you to the incredible leadership. Enjoy your time in beautiful Sicily.”



Discussions regarding the U.S. Navy’s mission in Italy, underscoring close cooperation with the Italian government and highlighting the work and dedication of service members and families stationed here were also discussed amongst the key leadership engagement.



Proudly known as the “Hub of the Med,” NASSIG is the premier operational platform ashore supporting Commander, Naval Forces Europe, Africa, Central and is the only U.S. Naval Air Station Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS). The installation supports joint service, NATO, and interagency partners and works with our Italian hosts on a wide range of initiatives that have solidified NAS Sigonella as a key contributor to execute the Department of Defense’s ability to project power on a global scale.



NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.19.2025 05:14 Story ID: 545910 Location: IT Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Sigonella hosts U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Consul General of Naples, and CNREURAFCENT, by LTJG Vianni Paquian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.