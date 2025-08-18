Warehouse Overhaul Enhances Safe, Reliable Medical Support at U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | 250521-N-TY711-4109 SIGONELLA, Italy. (May 21, 2025) Ms. Nellie Barone, Acquisition...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | 250521-N-TY711-4109 SIGONELLA, Italy. (May 21, 2025) Ms. Nellie Barone, Acquisition Division Officer, and Mr. Nicola Digregorio, Facility Engineer, Local National team members of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, symbolically cut the caution tape marking the reopening of the renovated Materials Management warehouse at USNH Sigonella May 1, 2025. The extensive renovation project addressed Joint Commission Life Safety Code deficiencies and enhanced the facility’s fire safety, storage efficiency, and logistical readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson) see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Italy — U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella has completed a critical renovation of its medical logistics warehouse, strengthening safe and compliant healthcare delivery and ensuring uninterrupted support to U.S. and allied forces across the Fifth and Sixth Fleet.



The updated facility eliminates a longstanding Life Safety Code deficiency identified during a 2018 Joint Commission inspection. The previous warehouse lacked fire-rated separation between staff and storage areas, triggering nearly seven years of Interim Life Safety Measures--including twice-daily fire watches conducted by quarterdeck personnel.



“This renovation isn’t just about bricks, mortar, or compliance—it’s about building a foundation of safety, readiness, and trust,” said Capt. Aaron Frank, Deputy Director, USNH Sigonella. “Thanks to the professionalism of our facilities and logistics teams, this project directly enhances our ability to sustain mission-critical medical supply operations across the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of responsibility.”



Formally awarded in August 2023, and completed in May, the project included the construction of fire-rated walls, self-closing fire doors, and a fire-safe observation window. The fire suppression system was modernized, aging shelving replaced, and the entire warehouse layout was reconfigured to meet modern logistics demands and safety regulations.



The renovation now enables USNH Sigonella to more efficiently store and distribute essential medical supplies from key acquisition and distribution partners, including the United States Army Medical Material Center Europe (USAMMCE), Prime Vendor Medical (PVM), Prime Vendor Pharmacy (PVP), Electronic Catalogue (ECAT), and the General Services Administration (GSA).



With the increased square footage, streamlines storage and enhanced fire protection, the facility provides reliable logistical support to the hospital and remote clinics, and transient Department of Defense units operating throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East.



“Being Joint Commission-compliant is vital,” said Frank. “But what’s even more critical is being ready—ready to move supplies, ready to support our warfighters, and ready to deliver quality care across a region that depends on us.”



The effort was made possible through the collaboration of USNH Sigonella’s Facilities Team, led by Lt. j.g Andrew DeFrees, and supported by the Medical Logistics Department led by, Lt. Okechukwu Ezeonwurie. Key contributors include Culinary Specialist 1st Class Mary LeePruitt and civilian experts such as Ms. Nellie Barone, Ms. Agostina Randazzo, Ms. Sebrina Perrotta, and Mr. Seby Fichera, among many others.



The upgrades warehouse now serves as a cornerstone of USNH Sigonella’s mission to deliver safe, timely, and high-quality care to service members, their families and joint forces operating across the theater.



U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella is a premier healthcare and operational readiness hub supporting the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet and joint military forces across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. As part of a tri-site command with detachments in Bahrain and Souda Bay, Greece, USNH Sigonella delivers forward-deployed medical care, supports global health engagements, and plays a vital role in sustaining fleet health and regional partnerships. The command is committed to providing safe, high-quality care to service members, their families, and eligible beneficiaries while enabling force medical readiness throughout the theater.