Warehouse Overhaul Enhances Safe, Reliable Medical Support at U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella

250521-N-TY711-4109 SIGONELLA, Italy. (May 21, 2025) Ms. Nellie Barone, Acquisition Division Officer, and Mr. Nicola Digregorio, Facility Engineer, Local National team members of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, symbolically cut the caution tape marking the reopening of the renovated Materials Management warehouse at USNH Sigonella May 1, 2025. The extensive renovation project addressed Joint Commission Life Safety Code deficiencies and enhanced the facility’s fire safety, storage efficiency, and logistical readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson)