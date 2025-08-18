250521-N-TY711-4109 SIGONELLA, Italy. (May 21, 2025) Ms. Nellie Barone, Acquisition Division Officer, and Mr. Nicola Digregorio, Facility Engineer, Local National team members of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, symbolically cut the caution tape marking the reopening of the renovated Materials Management warehouse at USNH Sigonella May 1, 2025. The extensive renovation project addressed Joint Commission Life Safety Code deficiencies and enhanced the facility’s fire safety, storage efficiency, and logistical readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 18:35
|Photo ID:
|9263674
|VIRIN:
|250521-N-TY711-4109
|Resolution:
|2275x1526
|Size:
|316.3 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warehouse Overhaul Enhances Safe, Reliable Medical Support at U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, by LCDR Brandi Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warehouse Overhaul Enhances Safe, Reliable Medical Support at U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella
