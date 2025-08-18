Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warehouse Overhaul Enhances Safe, Reliable Medical Support at U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    250521-N-TY711-4109 SIGONELLA, Italy. (May 21, 2025) Ms. Nellie Barone, Acquisition Division Officer, and Mr. Nicola Digregorio, Facility Engineer, Local National team members of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, symbolically cut the caution tape marking the reopening of the renovated Materials Management warehouse at USNH Sigonella May 1, 2025. The extensive renovation project addressed Joint Commission Life Safety Code deficiencies and enhanced the facility’s fire safety, storage efficiency, and logistical readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson)

