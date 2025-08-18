Modern EMT Training Prepares Navy Corpsmen for Expeditionary Medical Response

Courtesy Photo | SIGONELLA, Italy. (August 5, 2025). Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brenden Sherrill,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SIGONELLA, Italy. (August 5, 2025). Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brenden Sherrill, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella Emergency Department, on duty at the Flight Line Clinic on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. Sherrill is among a growing number of EMT-certified Navy corpsmen trained under a revitalized program designed to accelerate frontline readiness. These corpsmen are critical assets to the command and to Navy Medicine's expeditionary mission—delivering high-quality emergency care in both garrison and operational environments. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Italy (August 5, 2025) – When every second counts, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brenden Sherrill is ready. As one of the 33 certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella—and one of 20 assigned to the hospital’s Emergency Department—Sherrill represents a new generation of Navy corpsmen equipped with modern skills to deliver lifesaving care on the battlefield, at sea, and in forward-deployed clinical settings.



Sherrill, a former Fleet Marine Force (FMF) corpsman, will soon mark four years in the Navy. Today, his training, experience, and EMT certification place him at the leading edge of Navy Medicine’s push toward expeditionary medical readiness.



“Our role goes far beyond the treatment room,” Sherrill explained. “Whether we’re stabilizing a patient in the emergency department or responding to trauma in the field, EMT training ensures we can act fast, work as a team, and make the right calls under pressure.”



That training is shaped by the Navy’s modernized Emergency Medical Technician–Basic (EMT-B) program—an accelerated five-week course launched as part of Navy Medicine’s strategy to build frontline capability in support of the warfighter. The course includes more than 160 hours of rigorous instruction, clinical skills development, and high-fidelity simulation. The result: Sailors who are nationally certified and mission-ready to respond to medical emergencies across operational platforms.



The EMT curriculum—aligned with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT)—covers patient assessment, trauma response, airway management, CPR, and combat casualty care fundamentals. Corpsmen who pass the national exam earn the EMT-B certification and are officially recognized by the Navy with a specialized qualification, designating them as advanced first responders.



This certification is also a foundational requirement for those pursuing additional expeditionary medical training through the Joint Enroute Care Course (JECC)—a pipeline that prepares corpsmen for assignment to specialized operational platforms such as the Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) or Expeditionary Resuscitative Care System (ERCS). These units provide forward surgical and trauma care in austere environments, making EMT training a critical first step in supporting the warfighter closer to the point of injury.



Sherrill’s commitment to readiness doesn’t stop in the classroom or with special designations. He and other corpsmen at Sigonella recently began cross-training with Federal Fire departments, building interoperability across emergency response teams and strengthening the installation’s joint capability.



“Sherrill is a standout example of where Navy Medicine is headed,” said Capt. TaRail Vernon, NMRTC Sigonella’s Commanding Officer. “He embodies the speed, skill, and adaptability we need in today’s environment. EMT-certified corpsmen like him are foundational to our ability to provide immediate, expert care—whether in garrison or forward deployed.”



From clinical rotations to combat casualty care, Sherrill and his fellow EMT-certified corpsmen stand ready to support the Fleet and joint forces marking them as mission-ready first responders—anytime, anywhere.



U.S. NMRTC Sigonella, along with its cross-island units at Naval Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain and Detachment Souda Bay, delivers operational medical support across both the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) areas of responsibility. The command provides comprehensive healthcare services to active-duty personnel, their families, and U.S. allies, while sustaining the expeditionary medical readiness of forward-deployed forces. Aligned under Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), NMRTC Sigonella supports force health protection, combat medical training, and global medical response capabilities to ensure a medically ready and deployable force.