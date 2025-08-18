Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern EMT Training Prepares Navy Corpsmen for Expeditionary Medical Response

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.05.2025

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    SIGONELLA, Italy. (August 5, 2025). Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brenden Sherrill, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella Emergency Department, on duty at the Flight Line Clinic on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. Sherrill is among a growing number of EMT-certified Navy corpsmen trained under a revitalized program designed to accelerate frontline readiness. These corpsmen are critical assets to the command and to Navy Medicine's expeditionary mission—delivering high-quality emergency care in both garrison and operational environments. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

