Joint Base Andrews announces 2025 Air Show

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- Joint Base Andrews will host its highly anticipated air show on Sept.13-14, featuring military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static displays and family-friendly exhibits.



This year’s event celebrates the evolution of airpower and highlights current U.S. military aviation capabilities to inspire the next generation of service members, aviators, and innovators who will carry that legacy forward.



Scheduled demonstrations include the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” U.S. Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights,” U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, and C-17 Demo Team. Additional performers and interactive displays will be announced in the coming weeks.



The event is free and open to the public. Premium seating options are available for purchase online beginning June 2.



In addition to aerial performances, the show will feature STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) exhibits, military band performances, honor guard presentations and opportunities to explore a wide array of aircraft on the ground.



For the latest updates, follow Joint Base Andrews Air Show on social media or visit the official air show website.

