Countdown is on: 30 days until Joint Base Andrews Air Show

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – For the first time in three years, the Joint Base Andrews Air Show returns to the Nation’s Capital, Sept. 13-14, featuring military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static displays, STEAM expo, and performances by the U.S. Air Force Band and Honor Guard.



Headlining this year’s show is the U.S. Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration squadron, the Thunderbirds. Additional demonstrations will feature joint representation from our armed forces, including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Navy Rhino Demo Team, U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team, C-17 East Coast Demo Team, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team and U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight.



The event is free and open to the public, with gates opening at 9 a.m. each day. Premium viewing options are available for purchase through the event’s authorized third-party vendor.



Where Legacy Fuels the Future



From the pioneering pilots of the past to today’s most advanced aircraft and cutting-edge technology, our armed forces have always stood at the intersection of tradition and innovation.



The air show offers an opportunity to experience the past, present and future of airpower. Vintage warbirds will share the skies with today’s most advanced aircraft, demonstrating the legacy of our Nation’s airpower. On the ground, dozens of static displays will include historic and modern aircraft, giving visitors an up-close view of platforms that have shaped our Nation’s defense.



This year's theme, Where Legacy Fuels the Future, celebrates the heritage that built our airpower and the next generation of service members, aviators, and innovators who will carry that legacy forward.



STEAM Expo



The 2025 STEAM Expo, Elevate & Innovate: Building the Airmen of Tomorrow, is a hands-on showcase highlighting the power of science, technology, engineering, arts and math in shaping the U.S. Air Force’s future.



Attendees can explore interactive exhibits, virtual reality experiences, and displays that bring innovation to life. From robotics and aerospace technology to creative problem-solving and digital design, the STEAM Expo shows how curiosity and critical thinking fuel the Airmen of today — and tomorrow.



Whether you are a student exploring future pathways or simply curious about how the Air Force leverages STEAM every day, this one-of-a-kind experience invites you to imagine boldly, explore deeply, and innovate fearlessly.



Additional details regarding the event can be found on the official Joint Base Andrews Air Show webpage and social media.

