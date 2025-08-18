Naval School of Music holds change of command ceremony

Photo By William Dodge | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Naval School of Music (NAVSOM) leadership and staff pose...... read more read more Photo By William Dodge | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Naval School of Music (NAVSOM) leadership and staff pose for a group photo, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NAVSOM plays a vital role in developing the military musician, and its graduates go on to become musical ambassadors on ships and at Department of Defense installations throughout the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Samantha Barghani see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Naval School of Music (NAVSOM) held a change of command ceremony, which saw Cmdr. Gregory A. Fritz relieve Cmdr. Diane E. Nichols as the school's commanding officer on August 15, 2025, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.



The ceremony was presided over by the Center for Service Support’s (CSS) Commanding Officer, Capt. Jose Hernandez.



“Here at the helm of the Naval School of Music, you led with heart, precision, and an unwavering commitment ot developing future generations of military musicians,” said Hernandez. “Cmdr. Nichols, as you retire from active duty, your legacy will continue to resonate in this command, across the fleet, and in the hearts of the Sailors and Marines you’ve mentored.”



NAVSOM, which recently celebrated its 90th birthday on June 26, 2025, sees more than 140 professional Navy and Marine Corps musicians graduate across a variety of courses led by civilian and military staff.



"It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the dedicated warfighters, instructors, and staff of the Naval School of Music," said Nichols, who, after 35 years of honorable service, is slated to retire. “Our team has continuously demonstrated excellence as accomplished military and civilian professionals. I’m incredibly proud to have been part of the legacy of this schoolhouse and witness the growth of these Sailors and Marines who embody the service and the value our military musicians bring in support of the defense of our nation."



The ceremony concluded with the turnover of the office and a small reception at the Brashear Conference Center at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.



“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Cmdr. Nichols for her exemplary leadership and dedication to Navy and Marine Corps music,” said Cmdr. Fritz, who becomes the twenty-first NAVSOM commanding officer. “I look forward to continuing our mission of transforming civilian musicians into military musicians who forge lasting bonds with the American public, allies, partner nations, and the global community through unparalleled musical performance.”



Fritz, who was previously assigned as the director, Fleet Band Activities, joins NAVSOM having enlisted in the Navy in 1998 before commissioning through the limited duty officer program in 2010 as a Bandmaster.



“Cmdr. Fritz, you are stepping into a command like no other, where technical mastery and artistic soul intersect,” said Hernandez while welcoming Fritz to command. “Your operational leadership, combined with your experience, has prepared you well for this dynamic environment.”



Since its establishment in 1935, NAVSOM continues its mission of developing skilled military musicians who serve in premier ensembles worldwide, from ship's bands to ceremonial units to the service's most prestigious musical organizations. The school's graduates have performed at presidential inaugurations, state dinners, and countless ceremonies honoring America's service members and veterans.



Each year, Navy musicians present 6,000 performances across the United States and around the world, connecting with millions of people. Proud musical ambassadors, the Navy boasts 11 bands that represent the Navy in a musical capacity, stimulating pride, esprit de corps, and enhancing retention and recruiting, while promoting national and international public relations and the Navy's prestige.



As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NAVSOM plays a vital role in developing the military musician, and its graduates go on to become musical ambassadors on ships and at Department of Defense installations throughout the world.



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission.



Learn more about the Naval School of Music here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSM/ or visit: https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOMVA.



To learn more about CSS, follow here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.