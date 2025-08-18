Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval School of Music holds change of command ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval School of Music holds change of command ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Naval School of Music (NAVSOM) leadership and staff pose for a group photo, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NAVSOM plays a vital role in developing the military musician, and its graduates go on to become musical ambassadors on ships and at Department of Defense installations throughout the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Samantha Barghani

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 08:23
    Photo ID: 9262164
    VIRIN: 250818-N-N0443-1001
    Resolution: 5474x3847
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval School of Music holds change of command ceremony, by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval School of Music holds change of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military musicians
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Center for Service Support (CSS)
    change of command
    Naval School of Music (NAVSOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download