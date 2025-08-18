Naval School of Music holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Naval School of Music (NAVSOM) leadership and staff pose for a group photo, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NAVSOM plays a vital role in developing the military musician, and its graduates go on to become musical ambassadors on ships and at Department of Defense installations throughout the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Samantha Barghani