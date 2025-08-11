The Republic of Korea and United States kick off Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

The United States Seventh Air Force and other U.S. forces will partner with the Republic of Korea to conduct Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 from Aug. 18-28, 2025.



This annual exercise aims to enhance the combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency operating environment, thereby strengthening the alliance's response capabilities.



UFS25 is a defense-oriented exercise featuring live-fire, constructive, and field training exercises that engage alliance forces and governmental agencies. Key aspects of the training focus on conducting all-domain operations leveraging component assets.



Key players in these large-scale, live-fire training events include Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command, ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, the ROK government, the U.S. 8th Army, U.S. Seventh Air Force, and U.S. Space Force. Each entity’s role leads to strengthening interoperability, reinforcing our combined defense posture, and increasing combat readiness. Several UNC member states are slated to contribute personnel and participate in various capacities.



During UFS25, USFK will participate in space-related elements, reflecting modern warfare challenges. U.S. Space Force Guardians will also integrate space-based capabilities in terrestrial targeteers, logisticians, and cyber capacities.



Furthermore, the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, Sweden and Switzerland, will conduct third-party observations of the exercise.



U.S. Aircraft will integrate with ROK aircraft for several live-fly exercise events during UFS25. Integrated U.S. F-35A and F-35C Lightning IIs will enable the exercise to focus on complex scenarios, 5th and 4th generation aircraft integration, and sustained, continuous air operations, enhancing interoperability between ROK and U.S. forces.



UFS25 underscores the continuing military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. and is implemented in the spirit of the Oct. 1, 1953, ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty. Additionally, the exercise is conducted in support of the Armistice Agreement, fortifying the combined defense posture, and enhancing response capabilities. It continues to reinforce the role of the alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the ironclad commitment between the United States and the Republic of Korea to defend their homelands.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2025 Date Posted: 08.18.2025 Story ID: 545816 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR