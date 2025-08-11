SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Staff Sgt. Hanwool Lee

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – For Staff Sgt. Hanwool Lee, born in South Korea and raised in Southern California, there were three reasons why he joined the service: the ability to protect America, to become a citizen and for the career and education opportunities the U.S. Army provides. He now plans to apply his skills from the Army to civilian life.



Lee was a recent SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) in the Information Management Office (IMO). He is a 92F (a Petroleum Supply Specialist), which are Soldiers who “supply the Army with the fuel it needs to maintain a state of readiness at all times.” While in the Army, he also gained extensive experience in information technology (IT) such as being a Switch Technician at Fort Knox, Kentucky, which led to his inspiration to major in Information Systems. Lee and a team of military personnel switched all the network switches from one company to another throughout the installation in 2022.



“I really enjoyed doing that! So, that is why I gravitated towards IT,” Lee said.



Prior to joining the Army, he was majoring in Accounting at Cypress College. Then after his first semester, he decided to enlist into the military in 2017.



“I wanted to experience something different besides college,” Lee said.



As he now transitions to civilian life, his eyes are set on finishing his college degree as well as earning his IT certifications. But prior to exiting, Lee enrolled in the SkillBridge program hosted at USACE FED.



“This program offers an unrivaled opportunity for servicemembers exiting the military to work in a professional civilian environment,” said Lt. Col. Robert B. Howell, Deputy Commander, USACE FED.



In South Korea, service members from all branches can participate in the program at USACE FED in a range of divisions and offices such as construction, information technology, contracting, logistics, project management, public affairs and others. With a workforce of nearly 500 mostly civilian employees, it gives the participant experience in the federal workplace while maintaining their military connection.



Stacey Young, Supervisory Workforce Management Specialist, Workforce Management Office (WMO), USACE FED, emphasized program participants to “be open-minded, embrace learning new things, and not be afraid to challenge the status quo to achieve success.”



Meet Staff Sgt. Lee

Like many military personnel interning with USACE FED, Lee was drawn to USACE’s reputation within the Armed Forces and convenience with being stationed in South Korea.

Can you tell us about your background and what led you to join the military?

LEE: I was born in South Korea and grew up in Southern California. I decided to join the military during my first year of college. The things that led me was to join the Army was the ability to protect this country, becoming a citizen and the career/education opportunities available.



What is one lesson from your time in service that you will carry with you into civilian life?

LEE: One lesson that I will carry with me into civilian life is discipline. That is one of the key attributes that a service member has distilled into them.



Why did you choose to participate in the SkillBridge program, and how did you find this opportunity?

LEE: During my TAP [Army Transition Assistance Program] process I was looking at the Army Approved CSP [Career Skills Program] programs but there was nothing for SMs [Service Members] being stationed in South Korea. I reached out to my TAP Coordinator and was given a list of local internships which was extremely helpful. Seeing USACE FED on the list drew my attention and I applied immediately.



What drew you to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or this particular role for your internship?

LEE: Everywhere you go, you will see the name “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers” on some kind of building or even parks and trails in the states. The organization’s name stuck with me, so I did some research and wanted to be a part of the organization. The reason I chose the role of IT [Internet Technology] Specialist Intern is because I have always loved working, building and troubleshooting computers. During my time in Active Duty, I was always the go-to personnel when there were computer problems and Army website navigation. I was even a part of a team in 2020-2021 that was responsible for replacing Fort Knox, Kentucky’s entire switch infrastructure from one company to another. It was very enjoyable, and I knew I wanted to do more in that realm.



What has your experience been like working for FED?

LEE: My experience has been great so far. The facilities and equipment are good and everybody here is very accommodating. Seeing how everybody’s mood usually is positive, it reflects the organization in a positive way.



How does your current role in the internship align with your long-term goals?

LEE: This role is helping by exposing me to the world of IT and how everything is run. This will benefit me in the future by being able to use these experiences I have learned throughout my higher education, and jobs in the future.



What advice would you give to those who want to participate in the SkillBridge program?

LEE: Start looking early into programs that you want. Be resilient and look all over the web for opportunities that could align with your goals.



What’s been the most challenging part of transitioning from military to civilian work?

LEE: The most challenging part has been letting go of the way we speak in the military within the workplace. (Acronyms, sayings, etc.)



What has been the most rewarding part of transitioning from military to civilian work?

LEE: The most rewarding part is being able to start something completely different from what I have been doing in the military and taking advantage of the many opportunities that are out there.



Have your goals or vision for the future changed since starting this internship? If so, how?

LEE: Everything is still the same and I will continue to work on my goals.



