    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Staff Sgt. Hanwool Lee

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Staff Sgt. Hanwool Lee, a recent SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) in the Information Management Office (IMO), provides insight into participating and completing the SkillBridge program at USACE FED during an interview July 30, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He said chose USACE FED and IMO due to the organization’s reputation and his live for working, building and troubleshooting computers. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 22:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973933
    VIRIN: 250730-D-CQ138-4756
    PIN: 964400
    Filename: DOD_111236673
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Staff Sgt. Hanwool Lee, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Transition Assistance Program
    USACE FED
    SkillBridge
    Pacific Ocean Divison
    Information Technology (IT)
    USACE

