SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Staff Sgt. Hanwool Lee

Staff Sgt. Hanwool Lee, a recent SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) in the Information Management Office (IMO), provides insight into participating and completing the SkillBridge program at USACE FED during an interview July 30, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He said chose USACE FED and IMO due to the organization’s reputation and his live for working, building and troubleshooting computers. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)