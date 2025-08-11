USS Frank Cable departs Banyuwangi, Indonesia

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 15, 2025) – Forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed East Java, Indonesia following a scheduled port visit, Aug. 15, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



"We want to thank the people of East Java for hosting the crew of USS Frank Cable,” said Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of Frank Cable. “The critical partnership we share with Indonesia has deepened in recent decades. Together we maintain security and stability in Southeast Asia.”



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.

