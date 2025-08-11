Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable departs Banyuwangi, Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    08.15.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 15, 2025) – Forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed East Java, Indonesia following a scheduled port visit, Aug. 15, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    "We want to thank the people of East Java for hosting the crew of USS Frank Cable,” said Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of Frank Cable. “The critical partnership we share with Indonesia has deepened in recent decades. Together we maintain security and stability in Southeast Asia.”

    Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 02:44
    Story ID: 545802
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable departs Banyuwangi, Indonesia, by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AS 40
    USS Frank Cable
    Indonesia
    Banyuwangi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download