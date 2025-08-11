Hawk Talk: Lessons Learned from a Landmine

Photo By Jennifer Green-Lanchoney | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David A. Randolph, senior enlisted leader of the 30th...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Green-Lanchoney | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David A. Randolph, senior enlisted leader of the 30th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, and his spouse, Felecia, pose with attendees at an Airman’s Space Hawk Talk at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025. During the event, Randolph shared his experience of surviving a convoy explosion caused by a hidden land mine near Mosul, Iraq, on June 22, 2005, during Operation IRAQI FREEDOM III. Randolph was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the attack. While he physically recovered, Randolph endured years of suppressed emotional strain stemming from the incident. He emphasized the importance of resilience among service members and advocated for prioritizing mental health support. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

By Malcolm O. Summers II, Space Launch Delta 30 Senior Enlisted Airman



Recently, I had an opportunity to invite U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David A. Randolph, 30th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, to speak at the latest Vandenberg SFB Airman’s Time “Hawk Talk”. For the first time in 20 years, he shared his story of trauma and resilience with a large group of Vandenberg Airmen.



In the crucible of the Iraq War, Chief Master Sgt. Randolph, then an Airman First Class, experienced a moment that would forever alter the trajectory of his life. Deployed in 2005, his convoy was struck by a landmine, an event that ripped through the landscape and left an indelible mark on his mind and soul.



“The explosion… the aftermath… it's something you can never truly forget," Randolph said, his voice carrying the quiet weight of a veteran. While he physically recovered, the invisible wounds festered, suppressed mental health issues lurking beneath the surface for years. Finally, rising to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, he made the courageous decision to seek help.



"It took me too long," he admits. "But reaching out was the best decision I ever made. It allowed me to truly process the trauma, to understand the impact it had on me, and to start the journey to healing." From this traumatic experience, he forged five powerful lessons, reminders that have shaped his leadership, his resilience, and his commitment to the well-being of those around him.

These lessons, learned in the shadow of a landmine, are a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of prioritizing mental health.



First: Be Ready. "You never know when you’re going to be tested," Randolph emphasized. "Whether it’s a crisis in your personal life, a challenge at work, or something unexpected on the deployment field, you have to be ready. That means constantly honing your training and skills, mentally preparing, and having a plan in place for different scenarios.” This proactive approach, he believes, is crucial for weathering any of life’s storm.



Second: You Are Not In Control. "That landmine was a brutal reminder that you can’t control everything," Randolph said. "You can plan, you can prepare, but ultimately, life will throw you curveballs and sliders. The key is to accept that, to be adaptable, and to learn to let go of the need to control every single aspect of your life." This acceptance fosters a sense of inner peace, even in the midst of the world’s chaos, he added.

Third: Face Your Fears. “Don’t let fear paralyze you," Randolph urged. "It’s easy to stay within your comfort zone, to avoid challenges and hard things. But growth comes from pushing yourself, from facing your fears head-on. Step outside that comfort zone, and you’ll discover strengths you never knew you had." This bravery, he argues, is essential for both personal and professional development.



Fourth: It's About the Person Next to You. This lesson became his driving force. "The thing that got me back on my feet was knowing that my team needed me," Randolph explained. "It wasn't about me anymore; it was about the men and women beside me, counting on me. Their well-being, their mission success, became my priority and light through the darkness. We are nothing without the people in our lives." This focus on the team creates a strong and resilient organization.



Fifth: There Is a Difference Between Being Tough and Stupid. This is a lesson he acknowledges he learned the hard way. "For years, I thought being tough meant suppressing my emotions, ignoring the pain," Randolph admits. "It wasn't until I finally sought help that I realized true toughness is about acknowledging your struggles, asking for help, and becoming stronger because of it. Mental health is not a weakness; it's a vital component of overall health," he emphasized. "It took me being a Senior Master Sergeant to do that. Mental Health professionals and Chaplains have truly helped me."



Today, Randoph leads more than 500 personnel as the 30th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader. “I truly hope my story can help others who have faced hardships and trauma in their lives,” he said.



Randolph’s journey is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit, a reminder of the unseen battles fought by our service members, and a vital call to prioritize mental health. He also credits his spouse, Felecia, for her unwavering support and love in the tough days he still experiences at times. The lessons he learned from a landmine offer invaluable guidance for navigating the challenges of life, on and off the battlefield, proving that true strength lies not just in physical prowess and strength, but also in the courage to seek help, the compassion to support others, and the steadfast commitment to rise above adversity.