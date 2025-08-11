Officials call for Fort Jackson to remain vigilant

You might have heard the phrase “See Something, Say Something” so often it sounds like a broken record. But this month, Fort Jackson is reminding us this simple idea is one of the most powerful tools we have to stay safe.



August is the Army’s Antiterrorism Awareness Month, and it’s a chance for everyone on post to level up their security game. It’s easy to think of antiterrorism as something handled by Soldiers in far-off countries. But as Fort Jackson’s leaders often point out, the real front line is right here at home.



Antiterrorism is about protecting our community; the trainees, our Families, and everyone who lives and works on the installation. It’s a team effort, and everyone, from the newest recruit to the seasoned commander, plays a vital role.



So, what does this look like in real life? It’s all about being a good neighbor and staying aware of your surroundings. The Army’s “iWatch” program is a great example. It’s a community-based initiative that encourages you to be the eyes and ears for the installation.



This isn’t about being paranoid; it’s about paying attention to what feels out of place. Is there a car parked somewhere it shouldn’t be for a long time? Did you notice someone taking photos of a sensitive area? These might seem like small details, but could be important pieces of a bigger puzzle.



Reporting something suspicious isn’t just about calling out a specific threat.



It’s about helping the experts do their job. When you report something, you’re providing information needed to investigate and act.



This month let’s take the message to heart. If you see something that makes you think, trust your gut. You can report suspicious activity to the military police desk at (803) 751-9111 or by calling 911 and specifying you are on the installation. Your awareness is a key part of Fort Jackson’s security, and together, we can ensure our community remains a safe place for everyone.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.15.2025 14:36 Story ID: 545759 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Officials call for Fort Jackson to remain vigilant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.