Fort Jackson law enforcement personnel provide security at Pierce Terrace Elementary School during Fort Jackson’s recent installation protection exercise. As part of Antiterrorism Awareness Month, Fort Jackson officials are calling on the community to report suspicious activity to the Fort Jackson Police Department. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dana Clarke)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9259648
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-GV774-6508
|Resolution:
|5429x3624
|Size:
|911.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250716-A-GV774-6508, by SSG Dana M Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Officials call for Fort Jackson to remain vigilant
No keywords found.