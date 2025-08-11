Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana M Clarke 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson law enforcement personnel provide security at Pierce Terrace Elementary School during Fort Jackson’s recent installation protection exercise. As part of Antiterrorism Awareness Month, Fort Jackson officials are calling on the community to report suspicious activity to the Fort Jackson Police Department. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dana Clarke)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 9259648
    VIRIN: 250716-A-GV774-6508
    Resolution: 5429x3624
    Size: 911.93 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Officials call for Fort Jackson to remain vigilant

    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Antiterrorism Awareness Month
    Fort Jackson

