    Ohio Guardsman named Missile Defender of the Year

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Courtesy Story

    174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Maj. William Albright, an air defense artillery officer with the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, was recognized as the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance Officer of the Year for the National Capital Region during the 2025 Missile Defender of the Year conference at Joint Base Andrews in Camp Spring, Md., June 13th, 2025.

    Albright, who serves with Task Force Brutus, received the honor for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the defense of the nation’s capital. The award was presented by Riki Ellison, founder and chairman of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, during a ceremony that celebrated excellence in air and missile defense across all branches of the U.S. military.

    “When you are surrounded by some of the best air defenders in the world, dedicated to the mission of protecting the homeland, it challenges and inspires you every day to become a better leader,” Albright said. “This award is a testament to the team we have here in the (National Capital Region).”

    The National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System was established following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It is responsible for protecting the airspace over Washington, D.C., from hostile aerial threats.

    Albright is a native of Doylestown, Ohio.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 13:56
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
