    Ohio Guardsman honored at Missile Defender of the Year conference

    CAMP SPRINGS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Maj. William Albright, air defense artillery officer, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, was recognized as the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance Officer of the Year for the National Capital Region during the 2025 Missile Defender of the Year conference at Joint Base Andrews in Camp Spring, Md., June 13th, 2025. Albright received the honor for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the defense of the nation’s capital. The award was presented by Riki Ellison, founder and chairman of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, during a ceremony that celebrated excellence in air and missile defense across all branches of the U.S. military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel St. Hilaire, Florida National Guard)

    Ohio Guardsman named Missile Defender of the Year

