Building relationships behind the badge

At Barksdale Air Force Base, the dedicated Airmen of the 2nd Security Forces Squadron and other first responder units came together during a neighborhood event to build and strengthen bonds with the community they serve and protect.



In partnership with local leaders and Hunt Housing, these Airmen hosted National Night out, a nationwide community-building campaign. Barksdale’s event featured demonstrations from the fire department, ambulance services, and the K-9 unit, as well as food and games for residents.



“National Night Out is an opportunity for law enforcement and other first responders to engage with the community to build relationships, making our operations more effective so we can better serve the community,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Scott Jakubowski, 2nd Security Forces Squadron police services noncommissioned officer in charge.



Creating a safer and more connected community starts with getting to know your neighbors and the people sworn to protect them.



“National Night Out brings law enforcement and residents together under positive circumstances, helping to build a positive relationship with the service members and the civilians who live on the east side,” said Master Sgt. Tommy Duncan, 2nd SFS operations and training superintendent. “We had other first responder units out as well, like the fire department, giving demonstrations and allowing Airmen and their families the opportunity to interact with us and get a look into what our job fully entails.”



While residents may see patrol cars or military working dogs during their daily routines, National Night Out offered a closer look. Attendees had the chance to watch the K-9 unit in action and ask questions directly to the handlers.



“I hope by seeing that we’re people too, doing our best to ensure that they’re in a safe environment, residents will see us as more approachable and when they know something is wrong, they’ll call us and trust us to come out and take care of it,” said Duncan.



The event also introduced a new Security Forces initiative: the Community Oriented Policing Services section, or COPS. Recently launched in the Liberty Heights neighborhood, COPS was created to provide a more approachable and responsive law enforcement presence.



“COPS is a collaborative effort between law enforcement and community leaders designed to foster a safe and resilient community,” said Jakubowski. “When law enforcement engages with residents, they gain insight into community dynamics, historical tensions and local priorities that allow for more informed and effective policing strategies.”



Strong community policing, however, depends on support from the people it serves.



“My message to the community would be to feel free to come up and talk to us about your experience and let us know if you have a recommendation on how things could be handled better or if there are things that we need to shift our attention to,” said Duncan. “Your feedback will get routed up so we can take care of the issue because our priority is making sure residents are in a safe environment.”



At Barksdale, Security Forces and first responders share one mission: protecting the safety and well-being of Airmen and their families. Through open communication, community events and trusted relationships, they work to ensure safety and peace of mind across the installation.



“I want to thank our Defenders, firefighters, 2nd Medical Group, our Chaplain and COPS team and community partners for their support,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “National Night Out is about building trust, creating connections and making our neighborhoods safer together and that’s exactly what you see here tonight.”