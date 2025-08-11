No Excuses: How Flores Beat the Odds and Found Strength in the Struggle

Courtesy Photo | Jesus Flores, USMEPCOM command paralegal, before and after beginning his journey...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jesus Flores, USMEPCOM command paralegal, before and after beginning his journey toward becoming more active and healthy. Flores, once 60 pounds heavier, now inspires others at USMEPCOM as a sharp-dressed ultra marathon runner. see less | View Image Page

Every morning at 4 a.m., Jesus Flores begins his day with a ritual. Before some of us open our eyes, he’s at the ironing board, pressing his pants and shirt, choosing a tie that completes his signature look: crisp, coordinated and confident.



To coworkers at USMEPCOM, Flores, who serves as Command Paralegal, is known as the sharp-dressed man with a warm smile, always popping into offices to say hello. His presence is a mix of professionalism and positivity. But behind friendly greetings is a man who’s fought hard for his health – physically, mentally and emotionally. His journey began not with a race, but a breath.



“I was over 200 pounds,” Flores said. “It got to the point where I would have trouble breathing just trying to tie my shoes.”



To take control of his health, he began a dramatic weight-loss journey, shedding 60 pounds in just four months through dieting (eating chicken thighs and vegetables from the air fryer).



“It was a mental game,” he said. “You really have to be honest with yourself. I had been making bad choices and needed a change.”



Flores admits the process wasn’t easy and even after the pounds came off, he was too weak to exercise. So, he started small.



“I just started walking, five or 10 minutes here,” he said. “Then it turned into 20. And if I could walk 20, I figured I could jog 10.”



His stamina grew and he ran longer each day. Then, without realizing the length of it, he registered for a 32-mile ultramarathon before he’d even completed a full one.



“I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “But I finished it in four hours and 35 minutes. I got 7th place. It was awesome, just that sense of accomplishment.”



But for Flores, running isn’t about medals or achieving a great run time. It’s therapy. He uses the time to map out different scenarios and ways to be a better dad to his kids.



“I have conversations with myself when I run,” he said. “It slows me down. I can work things out in my mind – whether it’s a work task, a relationship or just reminding myself to be present. I’ve learned it’s okay to reassure yourself. It’s okay to talk things through out loud.”



Flores is such a bright light and full of positivity that it can be hard to imagine him as anything but that, but he has come a long way, including bouncing back from homelessness.



“I know what my bottom felt like,” he said. “But where I’m at now? It’s cool. Now it’s getting to the point where my kids don’t remember me being that big. I want to show my grandkids that Pappy can play and not need to catch his breath.”



Flores won’t let having asthma stop him from running for miles (with an inhaler in case his symptoms flare) and he’s quick to dismiss excuses.



“You don’t have to start off as a marathon runner,” he said. “I started by walking to the end of the block. Then two blocks. That’s how it starts. Just move.”



Flores has the race medals to represent how far he has come, but he admits that it wasn’t easy. He speaks with candor about the darker parts of transformation: fasting, pain and tough self-talk.



“There were nights I couldn’t sleep from hunger,” said Flores. “But I’d say, ‘You’re not out in the desert. You’re in your house, with air conditioning. You can do this.’”



Today, Flores is training smart. He hydrates, fuels properly, hits the trails with a run club and takes recovery seriously. His favorite healthy meal is a big bowl of fruit-packed oatmeal, which he can eat for breakfast, dinner or pre-run fuel.



“I freaking love oatmeal,” he said. “It’s lame, I know. But it’s my go-to. Quaker oats, blueberry and lemon granola, fresh blueberries and honey.”

He plans on running the Boston Marathon, which is the world’s oldest annual marathon. But he’s being smart about his approach.



“My goal is to qualify for the Boston Marathon in the next three years,” he said. “I could get there sooner, but I’m trying to enjoy the ride. I don’t have to go fast all the time. I’m just proud of where I am now, I’m in better shape than when I was in the Army.”



No matter how far or fast he goes, Jesus Flores is proof that progress isn’t about perfection. It’s about showing up, being honest and choosing to run toward the life you want.