USAMRIID scientists develop novel 3D bioprinted tissue model

FORT DETRICK, Md.– Scientists at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases have successfully created a novel 3D bioprinted vascular liver tissue model, marking a significant advancement in biomedical research and biodefense applications.

This breakthrough leverages cutting-edge bioprinting technology to address critical gaps in traditional research methods, offering improved testing results, cost efficiency, and enhanced physiological accuracy, says Yantenew Gete, a contract scientist with Chenega, Cherokee Nation Integrated Health, LLC, working in USAMRIID’s Therapeutic Discovery Branch.

The 3D model offers several advantages over 2D models, which lack the complexity of a three-dimensional physiological system, and animal models, which are costly, time-consuming, and genetically different from humans.

“3D models capture the spatial layouts of cells and native microenvironment more effectively, while accelerating research timelines, with tissue maturation sometimes occurring within a week,” says Gete.

This model provides a better chance to study viral infections, particularly those targeting liver cells, and to develop novel medical countermeasures, while recapturing human physiology in a way that traditional methods cannot, says Gete.

The Bioprinting Process involves three critical steps: a digital file or 3D model is created and read by the printer while bioink is prepared; the bioink, typically composed of hydrogels and live cells, is used to print the structure; and the printed tissue may require treatment with UV light, incubation, or other processes to ensure viability.

While the process appears straightforward, developing a functional tissue model posed unique challenges for the USAMRIID team.

“Creating a model that accurately mimics human physiology required months of meticulous work to ensure the structure was sound and viable for infection studies,” says Gete.

The team’s previous work on Dengue fever and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever laid the foundation for this project. Using HepG2 human liver carcinoma cell line and endothelial cells, the researchers optimized tissue remodeling to allow viral penetration—a challenge due to the intertwined structure of the tissue.

“Developing the system is one thing, but infecting the system is another issue,” says Gete. “We had to ensure the structure was robust enough for viruses to infect, with each print taking at least a week to mature and remodel.”

The model also has potential biosafety applications, with data suggesting it could shorten the time required to inactivate contagious pathogens, enabling quicker studies and improved standard operating procedures, says Gete.

Improved operating procedures help organizations adhere to the regulatory guidelines and ethics policies as the development of 3D bioprinted tissue has raised important bioethical and regulatory questions related to biological materials and equitable access, according to a review published in Bioengineering (Basel), 2023.

Emphasizing the importance of addressing these challenges assures the responsible development and application of bioprinting technology.

“As we advance this field, we must navigate the ethical and legal complexities to ensure safety, accessibility, and compliance with international standards,” says Gete.

Moving forward, USAMRIID aims to expand its scope of viral infection 3D modeling, and applications in drug development and regenerative medicine with some projects funded by the Military Infectious Diseases Research Program.

“This field is growing rapidly, and new systems are being applied to address complex biomedical challenges,” says Gete. “Our work demonstrates the potential of 3D bioprinting to revolutionize research and therapeutic discovery.”



About USAMRIID

USAMRIID is the Department of Defense’s lead laboratory for medical biological defense research, dedicated to protecting U.S. military personnel from infectious diseases and advancing global health security.

Contractor disclaimer – this does not constitute an endorsement by the U.S. Government of this or any other contractor.

For more information, visit USAMRIID at https://usamriid.health.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.15.2025 11:12 Story ID: 545715 Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMRIID scientists develop novel 3D bioprinted tissue model, by Quentin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.