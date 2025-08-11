Yantenew Gete, a contract scientist with Chenega, Cherokee Nation Integrated Health, LLC, working in USAMRIID’s Therapeutic Discovery Branch, runs diagnostics on the Cellink Bio X6™ bioprinter ensuring accurate printing during his tissue modeling projects. (Photo by Quentin Johnson, USAMRIID/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9258880
|VIRIN:
|250411-D-TP645-1002
|Resolution:
|3900x3000
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMRIID scientists develop novel 3D bioprinted tissue model, by Quentin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMRIID scientists develop novel 3D bioprinted tissue model
No keywords found.