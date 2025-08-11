Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMRIID scientists develop novel 3D bioprinted tissue model

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAMRIID scientists develop novel 3D bioprinted tissue model

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Quentin Johnson 

    United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases

    Yantenew Gete, a contract scientist with Chenega, Cherokee Nation Integrated Health, LLC, working in USAMRIID’s Therapeutic Discovery Branch, runs diagnostics on the Cellink Bio X6™ bioprinter ensuring accurate printing during his tissue modeling projects. (Photo by Quentin Johnson, USAMRIID/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 9258880
    VIRIN: 250411-D-TP645-1002
    Resolution: 3900x3000
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMRIID scientists develop novel 3D bioprinted tissue model, by Quentin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMRIID scientists develop novel 3D bioprinted tissue model

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3D bioprinting; usamriid; biomedical; usmrdc; fort detrick; Dengue fever

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download