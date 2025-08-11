Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted senior Joint Force leaders at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii for two days of engagements focused on strategy, capabilities and force posture in the Indo-Pacific region, Aug. 12-13, 2025.



Commanders and senior enlisted leaders, including U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, United States Forces Japan, United States Forces Korea, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, Joint Interagency Task Force West, and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, participated in discussions on lethality, agility, and forward-deployed force employment.



In partnership with the Army War College’s Military Spouse and Family Studies Program, the conference included a Spouse Leadership Program for commander and senior enlisted leader spouses. The program enhanced the well-being, readiness and resilience of senior leader spouses and their families through focused workshops on leadership development, interpersonal skills and cultural awareness that deepened their understanding of the Indo-Pacific region.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.14.2025 22:30 Story ID: 545685 Location: AIEA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USINDOPACOM Commander hosts joint leaders for Commander’s Conference, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.