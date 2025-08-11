Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM Commander hosts joint leaders for Commander’s Conference

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USINDOPACOM Commander hosts joint leaders for Commander’s Conference

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center, first row, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins senior Joint Force leaders for a group photo at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H. M. Smith in Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2025. Two days of engagements brought together more than 40 commanders, senior enlisted and defense experts for discussions on regional security, readiness, implementation of technological capabilities, and challenges in the information environment. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9258253
    VIRIN: 250812-N-PC065-1010
    Resolution: 5710x3799
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: AIEA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander hosts joint leaders for Commander’s Conference, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USINDOPACOM Commander hosts joint leaders for Commander’s Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commander’s Conference
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download