USINDOPACOM Commander hosts joint leaders for Commander’s Conference

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center, first row, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins senior Joint Force leaders for a group photo at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H. M. Smith in Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2025. Two days of engagements brought together more than 40 commanders, senior enlisted and defense experts for discussions on regional security, readiness, implementation of technological capabilities, and challenges in the information environment. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)