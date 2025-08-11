The LA District commander visits Air Force project sites in Nevada

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | LAS VEGAS – Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker and 99th Air Base Wing...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | LAS VEGAS – Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker and 99th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Jason Glynn, along with their senior staff members, discuss current construction projects July 15 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, near Las Vegas. In addition to his leadership role as the 99th Air Base Wing commander, Glynn also is the base commander and oversees the 2.9-million-acre Nevada Test and Training Range. The LA District supports the nation’s Airmen through construction and renovation projects that support missions and improve quality of life at the base. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO) see less | View Image Page

LAS VEGAS -- Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, toured several district military construction projects July 15, including site visits to Creech and Nellis Air Force bases in Nevada.



Baker, who took command of the district in July 2023, was accompanied by John Oshima, chief of military programs, and James Elsberry, a district project manager, to discuss current and future projects with the Air Force base commanders.



“Air Force leadership engagement with Col. Baker plays a vital role in building and sustaining strong relationships,” Elsberry said after the site visit. “This allows for increased customer service, attention to priorities, workload posturing and improved project execution.



Baker toured multiple projects on the bases, showcasing a cross section of many of the district’s efforts supporting military construction programs.



“The commander’s support and project awareness show that he is aware of the issues and challenges our projects face,” said Elsberry. “He has sought out process improvement and helped with issue resolution through these engagements and to help assure the success of the military program.”



In May of last year, the district completed construction of a $29-million virtual training range and testing facility at Nellis and is currently supporting the base’s hospital renovations.



“Yearly office calls to both Creech AFB and Nellis AFB are needed due to the current and future workload to support both military installations,” Oshima said, after listing several current and planned projects for the installation. “The in-person engagement demonstrates that Los Angeles District leadership is aware of each installation military program, which may need our installations’ stakeholders’ input of the services that we provide for the enterprise.”



Baker is responsible for a $750-million annual budget for planning, engineering, construction, real estate, regulatory, emergency management and environmental services for three Army and eight Air Force installations, interagency and international customers, and for the nation’s water resources infrastructure in the Southwest, valued at about $240 million.



“With a large Civil Works program at the district, Col. Baker’s yearly office call to visit both installations and the resident office identifies that the district’s military program is a significant part of how the district delivers the enterprise mission to support our installation stakeholders,” Oshima said.