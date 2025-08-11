Uniform-for-Baseball Glove: Army Recruiter Inspires Alexandria’s Youth

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Under the August sun, summer heat collides with discipline and dreams, a Little League baseball field becomes more than just for play—and morphs into a place of mentorship, led by an Army Soldier who wears many hats: recruiter, coach and father.



Staff Sgt. Jeffery Acostagrafals, a native of Puerto Rico, spends his days helping Future Soldiers of Alexandria explore Army careers and competitive benefits packages, then finds himself on a baseball diamond to coach his son’s Little League team when the duty day ends.



Acostagrafals is helping shape the lives of local youth.



“I joined the Army to find purpose,” Acostagrafals said. “I was scared and unsure of what to expect, but I knew I needed to push myself and grow and the Army helped me overcome those fears, build confidence, and become part of something greater than myself.”



A life-long baseball player himself, Acostagrafals brings over 17 years of experience to the field including time playing while stationed in South Korea, Hawaii and later with a local team in Baytown, Texas.

Acostagrafals coaches his seven-year-old son’s Little League team, introducing the game of baseball to him at the age of three.



“Baseball is something I’m passionate about and enjoy sharing,” Acostagrafals said. “But more importantly, I want to be a positive role model, not just for my son, but for every kid on the team and my Future Soldiers, helping them build confidence, teamwork and a love for something bigger than themselves.”



Acostagrafals joined the Army in 2012, originally with the military occupational specialty (MOS), or job, as a Unit Supply Specialist, where he supervised and maintained Army supplies and equipment.



Today, as a full-time Army Recruiter, he is helping others start their own journey into service while using leadership skills developed throughout his entire Army career and on the baseball field.



“Being a coach helped me grow as a recruiter, and being a recruiter made me a better coach,” Acostagrafals explained. “I’ve learned how to communicate with all backgrounds, motivate others and lead by example…coaching lets me use those skills to make kids become better players and people.”





For Acostagrafals, service runs in the family. His grandfather, Efrain Grafals, also served in the Army and that legacy of dedication and pride continues in his career and approach to parenting.



“If my son chooses to join the Army one day, I will support him,” Acostagrafals said. “More than anything I want him to find his purpose and fulfillment as I have tried myself.”



In uniform or ball cap, Acostagrafals proves each day that mentorship, discipline and service to the community are not limited to the Army’s Recruiting office, sometimes it can start with a simple game of catch.



For more information, or to coordinate an interview with Stagg Sgt. Jeffery Acostagrafals, please reach out to usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil

or call (225) 993-2352.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:51 Story ID: 545612 Location: ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Uniform-for-Baseball Glove: Army Recruiter Inspires Alexandria’s Youth, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.