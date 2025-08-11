107th Medical Group Provides Critical Support to Pennsylvania Community

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Twenty Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 107th Attack Wing’s Medical Group, stationed in Niagara Falls NY, were among 160 joint service members from 25 units supporting Operation Healthy Ellwood, an Innovation Readiness Training (IRT) mission, July 23 to Aug. 1, 2025.



The Department of Defense-led effort provided free medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services to the residents of Ellwood City— no ID, insurance, or income required.



By the end of the mission a total of $1.2M in services was provided to the Ellwood City community.



According to the Department of Defense Innovation Readiness Training website, the program is designed to bring needed care to underserved American communities while giving military personnel realistic, hands-on training. Service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Navy participated.



Over the 10-day mission, the team conducted more than 3,500 general consultations, 1,255 optometry visits, 922 dental appointments, 836 medical exams, and 380 veterinary appointments, said Tech. Sgt. Kimberley Cyna-Capodicasa, a medical technician from Grand Island, N.Y., assigned to the 107th.



“The majority of our group was able to accomplish a lot of great training during this time — both for the Air Force and for working in a deployed medical setting,” Cyna-Capodicasa said.



For Col. Nicole Hurley, a command nurse with Air Force Reserve Command, the mission was personal. Hurley grew up in Ellwood City and has seen firsthand the challenges residents face in accessing care.



“Two years ago, I was invited to a distinguished visitors’ event in rural Louisiana,” Hurley said. “As soon as I saw the services being provided, the first thing I thought was, ‘this needs to come to Ellwood City.’”



The town, located north of Pittsburgh in Lawrence County, once thrived on steel mills, quarries, and coal mining. But its primary hospital, Ellwood City Medical Center, closed in early 2020 after years of financial struggles.



The facility has remained inactive despite a 2022 sale to a California-based investment group.



By bringing critical services to the region, Operation Healthy Ellwood helped fill the gap — if only temporarily — while giving Airmen the chance to exercise expeditionary skills in a real-world environment.



1st Lt. Eric Marburger, acting assistant logistics officer and transportation officer for the mission, also assigned to the 107th, grew up in nearby New Castle, Pa.



“To be part of a team dedicated to providing service, not only for a community in need, but to the county I grew up in, was extremely rewarding,” Marburger said.

