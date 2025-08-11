Protocol in Action: The Legacy Keeper Behind the Scenes

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — At nearly every major event on base—retirements, changes of command, award ceremonies, and annual picnics—there’s one constant quietly ensuring excellence: Ms. Irene Paredes, March ARB’s Protocol Officer.



As a civil servant and Marine Veteran, Paredes is more than a planner—she’s the keeper of tradition, a behind-the-scenes architect who weaves together precision, professionalism, and legacy into every ceremony.



“What I do is bring military traditions to life,” said Paredes. “There’s a way to do things—and doing them the right way matters.”



Protocol offices across the Department of Defense provide guidance and structure for official functions. These duties include advising commanders and other leadership on all things protocol, arranging distinguished visitor itineraries, ceremonial standards, drafting scripts, and maintaining decorum through strict adherence to Air Force customs and courtesies.



At March ARB, Paredes manages a wide range of responsibilities—from intimate reenlistment ceremonies to large-scale community events and official luncheons. But to her, every task holds the same weight: “Each event is unique,” she explained. “Even if you have three retirements in a row, each one is different in its own way.”



Paredes compares her job to solving a complex puzzle. “You have to plug every piece into the right place,” she said. “If you don’t see the whole picture, you won’t know where to start.”



One of her primary challenges? Misinformation and the tendency of others to say, “Well, that’s the way we’ve always done it.”

To that, Paredes firmly responds with regulation and respect.



“I go to the regs and I do the research. I adhere to the rules, and I try to ensure events are tasteful and memorable,” she said. “Things don’t just happen. They are the way they are because people like me ensure compliance,” she said. “Not for me—but for the command, them, their families, and their legacy.”



Contrary to popular belief, protocol is not about stifling creativity or fun. In fact, Paredes is passionate about making events meaningful. However, she emphasizes that traditions and standards must be upheld—not just for the honoree, but for those who follow.



“People think protocol ruins the party, wants to take charge of their events…to the contrary. I want them to experience what it takes to make these events happen and to learn from the guidance I provide and the tools I share. And yes…. to have a great time doing it,” she said. “I also want them to show that customs and traditions can be enjoyable—and unforgettable.”



Her goal is for service members to walk away from their events with pride, knowing they’ve honored the institution and left a positive legacy for the next generation.



“When they leave the service, I want them to go out with a bang,” Paredes added. “Something that will set a milestone for their troops and get the thinking to themselves. “I want to get there someday not only for myself but for those around me and for my family.’



Every script Paredes writes is customized, thoughtful, and rooted in research and experience. From attire to timing, she considers every detail, drawing from her military service, formal protocol training, and years of firsthand planning.



She doesn’t do it for applause; she does it because she loves her career. No matter how challenging or exhausting it may be, to her it’s about the member and about those they share these moments with. “I flex… that’s what I do and I’m good with that. Deviations are ok within reason”.



“I don’t feel like this is a thankless job,” she said. “I just need to see people enjoy their events, walk away proud, and feel respected. I want them to walk away knowing that their sacrifice is so greatly appreciated by all that witness their special day.”



Despite staffing shortages, resource constraints, and evolving expectations, Paredes remains steadfast in her mission: to preserve the dignity, discipline, and distinction of military traditions at March ARB.



To the Project Officers, “I’m not here to do the event for you—I’m here so you can do the event yourself and to guide you on how to do it right.”



With a steady hand, keen eye, and unwavering heart, Ms. Irene Paredes keeps the timeless heartbeat of the Air Force alive—one ceremony at a time.



For more information on protocol support or event coordination at March ARB, contact the 452 AMW Protocol Office.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 18:59 Story ID: 545572 Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Protocol in Action: The Legacy Keeper Behind the Scenes, by MSgt Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.