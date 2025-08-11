Chiefs on Leadership: Chief Jugas

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — For Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Jugas, the senior enlisted leader for the 452nd Security Forces Squadron, leadership isn’t just a responsibility—it’s a legacy. With nearly three decades of military service, Jugas exemplifies resilience, consistency and a deep commitment to Airmen and the mission.



Jugas began his career in the 163rd Civil Engineering Squadron, California Air National Guard, but a chance conversation during a drill weekend at March ARB changed everything.



“I was coming through the gate one UTA and struck up a conversation with the gate guard,” Jugas said. “He invited me to check out the unit. That’s when I met with the Commander, and she asked if I’d consider going full time in security forces.”



That opportunity led Jugas to cross over to the Air Force Reserve, where he joined the 452nd Security Forces Squadron and began a long and steady rise through the ranks.



Jugas arrived at March ARB on Oct. 1, 1999, as a Senior Airman. He served on active orders, deployed to Al Jaber Air Base before the Sept. 11th attacks, and was later activated in support of post-9/11 operations. He became an Active Guard Reserve Airman in 2006.



Since his arrival, Jugas has held nearly every position in the squadron and was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant on April 1, 2024.



“This is home,” Jugas said. “My sister, my brother and both of my sons are here. One serves in CSS, and the other is in intelligence at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa. I never pushed them into it, but I’m proud they chose to serve.”



Jugas believes effective leadership starts with example.



“I’ve never believed in the ‘do as I say, not as I do’ model,” he said. “I’m not above anyone—I’m with them.”



He credits both strong and flawed mentors with shaping his leadership style.



“You can learn just as much from bad leadership as good,” he said. “It shapes the kind of leader you want to be—and how you want to be remembered.”



Jugas promotes servant leadership and the importance of knowing your people.



“You can’t lead everyone the same way. Some respond to directness; others to compassion. The key is understanding how to connect.”



Now the senior enlisted leader of the squadron, Jugas oversees training, development and mission readiness. While he no longer conducts hands-on instruction, he plays a critical role in shaping the unit’s annual training plan and ensuring every Defender is prepared.



He’s also passionate about mentoring Airmen, especially those who didn’t experience the post-9/11 era firsthand.



“Some of our troops were born after 9/11,” he said. “They ask more questions—they want to know the ‘why.’ Helping them understand the seriousness of our mission helps them grow as Defenders.”



Jugas is transparent about his journey.



“I haven’t had a perfect career,” he said. “But I’ve learned from every step. Resiliency is everything. One or two mistakes don’t define you. What matters is how you grow from them.”



He encourages junior leaders to allow Airmen the space to learn and lead.



“Let them make decisions. Let them make mistakes—as long as they’re not costly—and help them get back on the path. That’s how growth happens.”



Jugas is known for his consistency and integrity.



“You always know what you’re going to get with me,” he said. “If I don’t know something, I’ll find the answer. That’s what matters.”



Now nearing retirement, Jugas says he’ll finish his career where it started.



“I started here, and I’ll end here,” he said. “This base, this squadron—it’s been my life. And I hope I’ve left it better than I found it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025