Airmen Refocus on Core Values for the New Year

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif.– As 2025 begins, Airmen at March Air Reserve Base are renewing their commitment to the Air Force’s core values—Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do—to refocus on mission readiness, the Reserve Triad, and preparations for the upcoming Southern California Air Show.



While many turn to New Year’s resolutions for self-improvement, Team March is using this time to reconnect with the principles that guide their service.



“Our core values are more than just words—they’re the foundation of who we are as Airmen,” said Col. Bryan Bailey, commander of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing. “This year, I encourage everyone to reflect on how these values influence your daily actions, whether you’re on the flight line, at home, or preparing for major events like the air show.”



As the base gears up for the 2025 Southern California Air Show, safety remains a key focus for ensuring mission success. Senior Master Sgt. Ygnacio “Nacho” Garcia, the base’s occupational safety superintendent, emphasized the importance of incorporating safety into daily routines.



“Safety: It’s like deodorant. You don’t realize how much you need it until you forget it,” said Garcia. “Carefulness costs you nothing. Carelessness may cost you your life.”



These principles align closely with the Air Force’s core values. Garcia highlighted how safety ties directly to integrity, service, and excellence.



“Safety doesn’t happen by accident,” he said. “It’s about being proactive, accountable, and looking out for one another. When we prioritize safety, we set the conditions for success—not just for ourselves but for the entire mission.”



Col. Bailey echoed the sentiment, noting that vigilance and care are critical as the team balances the demands of the mission, the Reserve Triad, and the air show.



“By making safety a habit, we demonstrate integrity in identifying risks, service in protecting our teammates, and excellence in executing every task with precision,” Bailey said.



The Air Force core values—integrity, service, and excellence—serve as a compass for Airmen navigating the demands of military life. These values also strengthen the Reserve Triad: the balance between an Airman’s duty, family, and civilian employer.



“These values are the bridge between our personal and professional lives,” Bailey said. “When we embody them, we create stronger teams, families, and connections with our employers.”



Quoting philosopher Aristotle, Bailey reminded Airmen that “excellence is not an act, but a habit.” By focusing on small, consistent efforts, Airmen can achieve personal growth while contributing to mission success.



The 2025 Southern California Air Show, scheduled for April 12-13, will provide Team March with an opportunity to showcase the Air Force mission and connect with the local community. From meticulous planning to seamless execution, the event will be a testament to the base’s dedication to safety and excellence.



“This air show is about more than just planes—it’s about showing our community who we are and what we stand for,” Bailey said. “Every detail, from safety protocols to the teamwork behind the scenes, reflects our commitment to integrity, service, and excellence.”



As 2025 begins, Airmen are encouraged to reflect on how the Air Force’s core values shape their lives and their service. Whether it’s by supporting the mission, maintaining safety, or building habits of excellence, these principles are key to the year ahead.



“Let’s make this year one of renewed focus and dedication,” Bailey said. “By living our core values, we not only honor the Airmen who came before us but set the stage for a stronger future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 18:59 Story ID: 545568 Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen Refocus on Core Values for the New Year, by MSgt Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.