    TEAM MARCH TO HONOR VETERANS AT MEMORIAL DAY FLAG DETAIL

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Wendy Day  

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – Service
    members, families, and volunteers will gather May
    24 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Riverside,
    California, to honor more than 1,000 veterans
    interred there during the annual Memorial Day
    Flag Detail organized by Team March.

    Participants are asked to report to the cemetery
    no later than 7:45 a.m., with activities beginning
    promptly at 8 a.m. Mr. John Morris, 452nd Air
    Mobility Wing Installation Security Officer and
    event coordinator, will lead a short safety briefing
    and provide historical insights about several of
    the dignitaries resting at Evergreen Memorial
    Park before volunteers disperse to place flags on
    each veteran’s grave.

    “This tradition is about more than placing flags;
    it’s about ensuring that each veteran’s service and
    sacrifice is recognized and remembered,” Morris
    said. “Memorial Day is a time to honor those who
    gave everything for our freedoms. It’s the least we
    can do.”
    The annual event has been a part of Riverside’s
    Memorial Day weekend observances for decades,
    drawing service members and civilians alike to
    pay tribute. The effort includes placing flags at the
    grave of one Medal of Honor recipient among the
    many veterans laid to rest.

    "We take a moment at each grave, read the name,
    and remember that behind every name is a story
    of courage and service," Morris said. "Our goal is to
    teach younger generations, especially the
    children who come out to help, what it means to
    live in a free country built on the sacrifices of
    others."

    Attendees may wear either military uniforms or
    civilian clothing. Families and children are
    encouraged to participate, and all materials,
    including American flags and maps marking
    veteran gravesites, will be provided. Volunteers
    will be divided into small groups led by
    designated group leaders to cover each section of
    the cemetery.

    The event is expected to conclude by approximately 9:30 a.m.
    Evergreen Memorial Park is located at 4414 14th Street, Riverside, California, 92501.
    .
    Following the flag placement, the cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30
    a.m., open to the public. The ceremony will feature the Presentation of the Colors, the
    playing of the National Anthem, remarks by Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and the
    President of the Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery Board of Directors, a keynote
    Memorial Day address, poetry readings, wreath presentations to the military service and
    POW/MIA flagpoles, a three-round musket volley, and the playing of “Taps.”

    “Memorial Day is not just a day off or the start of summer," Morris said. "It’s a solemn day
    to reflect on the lives lost in service to this country. I encourage everyone to come out,
    place a flag, and stay for the ceremony. It's a powerful reminder of the cost of our
    freedoms."

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
