TEAM MARCH TO HONOR VETERANS AT MEMORIAL DAY FLAG DETAIL

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – Service

members, families, and volunteers will gather May

24 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Riverside,

California, to honor more than 1,000 veterans

interred there during the annual Memorial Day

Flag Detail organized by Team March.



Participants are asked to report to the cemetery

no later than 7:45 a.m., with activities beginning

promptly at 8 a.m. Mr. John Morris, 452nd Air

Mobility Wing Installation Security Officer and

event coordinator, will lead a short safety briefing

and provide historical insights about several of

the dignitaries resting at Evergreen Memorial

Park before volunteers disperse to place flags on

each veteran’s grave.



“This tradition is about more than placing flags;

it’s about ensuring that each veteran’s service and

sacrifice is recognized and remembered,” Morris

said. “Memorial Day is a time to honor those who

gave everything for our freedoms. It’s the least we

can do.”

The annual event has been a part of Riverside’s

Memorial Day weekend observances for decades,

drawing service members and civilians alike to

pay tribute. The effort includes placing flags at the

grave of one Medal of Honor recipient among the

many veterans laid to rest.



"We take a moment at each grave, read the name,

and remember that behind every name is a story

of courage and service," Morris said. "Our goal is to

teach younger generations, especially the

children who come out to help, what it means to

live in a free country built on the sacrifices of

others."



Attendees may wear either military uniforms or

civilian clothing. Families and children are

encouraged to participate, and all materials,

including American flags and maps marking

veteran gravesites, will be provided. Volunteers

will be divided into small groups led by

designated group leaders to cover each section of

the cemetery.



The event is expected to conclude by approximately 9:30 a.m.

Evergreen Memorial Park is located at 4414 14th Street, Riverside, California, 92501.

.

Following the flag placement, the cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30

a.m., open to the public. The ceremony will feature the Presentation of the Colors, the

playing of the National Anthem, remarks by Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and the

President of the Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery Board of Directors, a keynote

Memorial Day address, poetry readings, wreath presentations to the military service and

POW/MIA flagpoles, a three-round musket volley, and the playing of “Taps.”



“Memorial Day is not just a day off or the start of summer," Morris said. "It’s a solemn day

to reflect on the lives lost in service to this country. I encourage everyone to come out,

place a flag, and stay for the ceremony. It's a powerful reminder of the cost of our

freedoms."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 17:52 Story ID: 545565 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TEAM MARCH TO HONOR VETERANS AT MEMORIAL DAY FLAG DETAIL, by MSgt Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.