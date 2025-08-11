TEAM MARCH TO HONOR VETERANS AT MEMORIAL DAY FLAG DETAIL

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – Service
members, families, and volunteers will gather May
24 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Riverside,
California, to honor more than 1,000 veterans
interred there during the annual Memorial Day
Flag Detail organized by Team March.
Participants are asked to report to the cemetery
no later than 7:45 a.m., with activities beginning
promptly at 8 a.m. Mr. John Morris, 452nd Air
Mobility Wing Installation Security Officer and
event coordinator, will lead a short safety briefing
and provide historical insights about several of
the dignitaries resting at Evergreen Memorial
Park before volunteers disperse to place flags on
each veteran’s grave.
“This tradition is about more than placing flags;
it’s about ensuring that each veteran’s service and
sacrifice is recognized and remembered,” Morris
said. “Memorial Day is a time to honor those who
gave everything for our freedoms. It’s the least we
can do.”
The annual event has been a part of Riverside’s
Memorial Day weekend observances for decades,
drawing service members and civilians alike to
pay tribute. The effort includes placing flags at the
grave of one Medal of Honor recipient among the
many veterans laid to rest.
"We take a moment at each grave, read the name,
and remember that behind every name is a story
of courage and service," Morris said. "Our goal is to
teach younger generations, especially the
children who come out to help, what it means to
live in a free country built on the sacrifices of
others."
Attendees may wear either military uniforms or
civilian clothing. Families and children are
encouraged to participate, and all materials,
including American flags and maps marking
veteran gravesites, will be provided. Volunteers
will be divided into small groups led by
designated group leaders to cover each section of
the cemetery.
The event is expected to conclude by approximately 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park is located at 4414 14th Street, Riverside, California, 92501.
.
Following the flag placement, the cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30
a.m., open to the public. The ceremony will feature the Presentation of the Colors, the
playing of the National Anthem, remarks by Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and the
President of the Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery Board of Directors, a keynote
Memorial Day address, poetry readings, wreath presentations to the military service and
POW/MIA flagpoles, a three-round musket volley, and the playing of “Taps.”
“Memorial Day is not just a day off or the start of summer," Morris said. "It’s a solemn day
to reflect on the lives lost in service to this country. I encourage everyone to come out,
place a flag, and stay for the ceremony. It's a powerful reminder of the cost of our
freedoms."
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 17:52
|Story ID:
|545565
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TEAM MARCH TO HONOR VETERANS AT MEMORIAL DAY FLAG DETAIL, by MSgt Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.