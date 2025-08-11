JOINT AGENCY MISSION MOVES MASSIVE FENTANYL SEIZURE THROUGH MARCH ARB

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif.— Airmen from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing, alongside personnel from the 445th Air Wing and the 89th Airlift Squadron, worked in coordination with the U.S. Army, civilian agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to transport a record-breaking fentanyl seizure through March Air Reserve Base for destruction. The operation involved the movement of multiple shipping containers filled with seized narcotics, with an estimated street value in the billions.



Whether in uniform or not, the Reserve Citizen Airmen of March ARB stand ready to execute any mission when called upon. Among those who played a critical role in this joint effort were airmen from the 56th and 50th Aerial Port Squadrons (APS), working in coordination with the 445th Air Wing and the 89th Airlift Squadron. Personnel from these units worked efficiently to facilitate the rapid movement of critical cargo, demonstrating the expertise and dedication of Air Force Reserve aerial porters and airlift professionals.



The mission showcased the effectiveness of interagency collaboration in countering the illegal drug trade. Upon arrival, military and law enforcement teams quickly offloaded the shipment, ensuring a secure and efficient transition to a C-17 Globemaster III for final transport to an incineration facility.



“This operation was a testament to the outstanding coordination between the DEA, the Department of Defense, and civilian partners,” said a DEA spokesperson. “The ability to rapidly secure, offload, and reload such a large quantity of fentanyl underscores the professionalism and efficiency of everyone involved.”



The fentanyl seizure, one of the largest in U.S. history, was the result of an extensive DEA operation targeting transnational criminal organizations. Military resources played a crucial role in ensuring the contraband was swiftly and safely removed from circulation.



Col. Bryan Bailey, 452nd Air Mobility Wing commander, highlighted the significance of the mission in protecting national security and public safety.



“It’s always great to be able to support real-world operations that directly contribute to keeping our country safe,” Bailey said. “Our airmen take great pride in their ability to execute missions that have an immediate and lasting impact.”



The operation required careful planning to ensure proper handling and security measures were in place throughout the process. Military personnel worked closely with DEA agents and civilian authorities to coordinate logistics and minimize risks.



“This is what we train for—working together, moving cargo, and executing the mission flawlessly,” said a senior Air Force logistics officer involved in the operation. “It’s not every day that we get to directly impact such an important law enforcement effort, but when we do, we’re ready.”



The C-17 carrying the seized narcotics departed March ARB under tight security, ensuring the shipment reached its final destination for destruction. Officials confirmed the drugs would be permanently removed, preventing them from ever reaching the streets.



With fentanyl overdoses contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis, law enforcement and military officials alike emphasized the importance of continued vigilance in combating the illicit drug trade. The successful movement of this high-profile seizure serves as a powerful reminder of the role joint operations play in securing the nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 17:52 Story ID: 545564 Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JOINT AGENCY MISSION MOVES MASSIVE FENTANYL SEIZURE THROUGH MARCH ARB, by MSgt Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.