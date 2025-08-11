Actor Taylor Kitsch Honored by Medal of Honor Society While Visiting NY Air Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah McKernan | Taylor Kitsch (right) and Dan Murphy (left) take a photo after Murphy presented Kitsch...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah McKernan | Taylor Kitsch (right) and Dan Murphy (left) take a photo after Murphy presented Kitsch with the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., August 6, 2025. Kitsch received the award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for his portrayal of Michael Murphy in the movie, "Lone Survivor” and is only one of 61 living recipients of this prestigious award.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah McKernan) see less | View Image Page

FRANCIS S. GABRESKI AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, New York — Actor Taylor Kitsch was honored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society during a visit with the Airmen of the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing on August 6, 2025.



Kitsch, who portrayed Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy in the film, “Lone Survivor,” was accompanied by other actors on a USO-sponsored visit and toured Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York.



Kitsch received the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment from the Honor Society. The award honors members of the entertainment industry who positively portray or support the U.S. military. Kitsch is one of only 61 living recipients of this prestigious award.



Michael Murphy, who grew up in Smithtown, New York, was killed in action on June 28, 2005, in Afghanistan and posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his actions.



The story of that battle became the book and movie, “Lone Survivor,” about the only member from Murphy's four-man SEAL team who survived, Petty Officer Marcus Luttrell.



Kitsch accepted the award from Daniel Murphy, Michael Murphy’s father, who lives in Wading River, New York.



“I’m honored to be here to present this, not only to a very special person, but also a good friend,” Murphy said.



“I can tell you this, when Lone Survivor came out, the first email I got was actually from Taylor, saying, 'What do you think?' And I said A1, number one,” Murphy said.



“He picked up all of Michael's mannerisms, the manner in which he would operate. It's just, I was absolutely floored by his display of Michael as the person Michael was,” Murphy added.



Kitsch received the award from Murphy with a smile and a hug and said that Michael Murphy had changed his life for the better.



“I'm so grateful to have played Mike,” Kitsch said.



“You know, Marcus Luttrell, the Lone Survivor—at my first meeting with him, there was a moment where he said, 'You're going to carry this torch, whether you like it or not, for the rest of my days,' and man…have I enjoyed this journey,” Kitsch added.



“And I will proudly carry this torch as long as I possibly can,” Kitsch said.



According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website, the only way someone can receive the award is through a nomination from a Medal of Honor recipient.



Kitsch, star and executive producer of the Prime Video series, “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” was nominated by Thomas Kelley of Massachusetts, who is a Vietnam Navy war veteran.



Kitsch and his series costars, Tom Hopper, Luke Hemsworth, and Shiraz Tzarfati, toured the base as part of the USO visit.



Co-executive producer Jack Carr, former Navy SEAL and “The Terminal List” author, was also a part of the USO-sponsored group.



According to Jennifer Wahlquist, Vice President of the USO’s Global Entertainment Division, the USO is a nonprofit organization that strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country.



"The USO is honored to bring such great talent from ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ series to the 106th Rescue Wing," Wahlquist said.



"It allowed the actors the opportunity to meet the men and women who make sacrifices each and every day in service to our country and learn about the unit's storied mission and history, all of which aligns directly with our mission to strengthen America's military and let them know America supports them,” Wahlquist said.



The group met with Airmen over lunch and received orientation flights on board an HH-60W Jolly Green II rescue helicopter and an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft.



The USO group also tested their skills operating a firehose with the 106th Rescue Wing’s Fire Department.



“This was more than a celebrity visit—it was a moment that connected our mission with those who share it through storytelling,” said Col. Jeffrey Cannet, commander of the 106th Rescue Wing.



Master Sgt. Joseph Graziano, a member of the wing communications group, said the visit was a boost for morale.



“At lunch, breaking bread with the actors was surreal,” Graziano said.



“Our conversation ranged from our families’ experiences to some of our trials,” Graziano said. “Taylor even gave advice to members interested in acting on how to get started in the industry. Their humility and dedication to ‘getting it right,’ while providing us with entertainment and an escape, was immediately appreciated by all,” Graziano added.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft and the HH-60W Jolly Green II rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.