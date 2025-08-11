Chiefs on Leadership - Chief Ibarrientos

For U.S. Chief Master Sgt. Arnaldo Ibarrientos, leadership is beyond a title—it’s a mindset grounded in

humility, learning, and the enduring value of connection. With over two decades of service spanning

both active duty and reserve components, Ibarrientos brings a grounded, strategic view to the role of

senior enlisted leader at the 452nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron.



“I think everyone is your mentor in a way,” Ibarrientos said. “Good or bad leaders, your peers, and even

your Airmen—everyone offers a lesson if you’re open to learning.”



Ibarrientos credits a pivotal early mentor, a sharp and genuinely caring technical sergeant, with

showing him how strategic advice and genuine investment in someone’s growth can change the course

of a career. From those early days, he adopted a lifelong philosophy: listen, observe, and learn from

every experience and every person.



Currently pursuing his doctorate in business, Chief Ibarrientos finds ways to bridge academic insight

with practical leadership. He’s studying strategic risk management, applying that lens to guide the

squadron through evolving challenges. He also believes in tapping into the deep well of published

leadership wisdom.



“There’s incredible knowledge in books written by subject matter experts—people who’ve spent decades

researching what works,” he said. “It’s smart leadership to learn from them.”

Throughout his career, Ibarrientos has taken on difficult assignments not as obstacles, but as intentional

growth opportunities. From stepping into unfamiliar roles to deploying while raising two daughters,

he’s learned that personal sacrifice is sometimes part of service.



“The hardest thing? Seeing my daughter cry at the airport before a deployment. That moment stays

with you,” he reflected. “But these challenges make you think deeply about purpose, family, and service.”

One of his proudest experiences has been facilitating non-commissioned officer and Senior NCO

leadership courses across more than 20 bases. “You learn so much just by listening,” he said. “Sometimes

Airmen share frustrations they’d never voice to their supervisors. That feedback helps shape how I lead.”

Ibarrientos actively encourages his NCOs to bring forward ideas and share expertise—regardless of rank.

Recently, a Senior Airman with a Ph.D. in psychology briefed his NCOs on situational leadership,

illustrating Chief Ibarrientos’s core belief: everyone has something to teach.



“I always tell people—leadership isn’t about ego” he said. “ We should be creating an ecocentric space. “

Ibarrientos continued, “Are your decisions helping the whole unit? The Airmen? The mission?” To

Ibarrientos, embracing the Air Force core values—especially integrity—is essential to earning trust and

leading effectively.



He’s also a proponent of professional development, encouraging Airmen to use education benefits to

their advantage. With two master’s degrees under his belt, he champions formal education as a lifelong investment that pays off both in and out of uniform.



As he reflects on his journey, Ibarrientos remains focused on legacy—not personal accolades, but the

growth and success of the Airmen he mentors. “If you care about your Airmen as much as you care

about aircraft, you’ll build a culture of excellence,” he said.

Date Taken: 05.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 Chiefs on Leadership - Chief Ibarrientos, by MSgt Wendy Day