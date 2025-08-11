AIRMEN HONE TACTICAL SKILLS THROUGH ONGOING SWAT ACADEMY PARTNERSHIP WITH RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF

March Air Reserve Base, Calif. – Three Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 452nd Security Forces Squadron recently completed the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Services Team (EST) Academy—a rigorous two-week SWAT course that builds on an ongoing, multi-year partnership between the Sheriff’s Department and March Air Reserve Base.



Staff Sgts. Jeremiah Hadnot, Jake Currant, and Edward Castillo were selected after passing a competitive tryout process, which included physical fitness assessments, marksmanship qualification, and months of preparation. The opportunity represents not just individual growth, but a joint investment in community response capability and national defense readiness.



“We already have an EST team here at March,” said Hadnot. “This course helped us refine our skills and learn how local law enforcement responds to complex, high-risk situations. That’s something we can bring back to the unit and apply if we ever face similar threats on base.”



The training, held at the Sheriff’s facility, consisted of classroom instruction, weapons manipulation, room clearing, and high-stress, real-life simulations involving hostage rescue and active shooter scenarios.



For Castillo, the experience was intense but transformative. “It was nerve-wracking at first— stressful for sure,” he said. “But by the end, we were thrown into high-pressure situations like pitch-black rooms with lights flashing, masks fogged, and we still had to get in and rescue a hostage. They wanted to see how we’d react under pressure—and we did it.”



Currant emphasized how the tactics taught were different from traditional military training, but highly valuable. “They started with the fundamentals and built up from there. By the end, we had a better understanding of our weapons and how to fight as a team under extreme conditions.”



This collaboration isn’t new—it’s part of a continuing relationship that has already seen multiple 452nd Airmen attend the EST Academy and participate in joint exercises. Riverside County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brian Burgin, who oversees the Emergency Services Team, says the partnership is vital.



“With March right there, it’s imperative we work together,” Burgin said. “Our team from the Moreno Valley station would be the first to respond to any critical incidents on base. These joint trainings help us understand each other’s tactics and build trust before something serious happens.”



Burgin noted that the relationship is growing. The Sheriff’s Aviation Unit is planning to move operations to March Air Reserve Base, deepening the partnership and enabling even more joint training opportunities.



“It’s give and take,” Burgin said. “We’ve used their facilities for training, and now we’re opening our SWAT Academy to their Airmen. It’s good for both sides.”



Hadnot hopes the program continues to expand. “This kind of joint training boosts Air Force lethality. Our adversaries aren’t waiting—they’re constantly training. We should be too.”



As each Airman returns to their squadron with new skills, confidence, and a broader tactical perspective, the value of civilian-military partnerships becomes clearer. In the face of realworld threats—whether on base or in the community—collaboration, training, and trust remain mission critical.



For more information on this partnership or to schedule an interview, please contact the 452 AMW Public Affairs Office.

