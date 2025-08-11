AIR SHOW SECURITY: JOINT FORCES ENSURE SAFETY FOR 2025 SOCAL AIR SHOW

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – Ensuring the safety of more than 400,000 spectators at the 2025 Southern California Air Show is a top priority for military and civilian agencies. The event, scheduled for April 12-13, 2025, at March Air Reserve Base, represents a full-spectrum joint effort between federal, state, county, and city agencies, working in unison to protect attendees and personnel.



“Every level of law enforcement is in lockstep, ensuring this air show is safe and secure,” said Lt. Col. David Mcmanus, 452nd Security Forces Squadron commander. “The coordination you see happening involves multiple entities—from county and city agencies to federal and military partners—all collaborating to ensure a secure environment.”



The 452nd Air Mobility Wing (AMW), in alignment with Air Force Reserve Command’s priorities, leads security planning under the core principle of being ‘Always Ready.’ Security measures involve a multi-layered defense approach, integrating intelligence, emergency response, and real-time coordination between agencies.



“This air show is a 100% joint effort,” Mcmanus added. “It’s all about getting these agencies into one room, ensuring they collaborate effectively and work together without stepping on each other, while getting everything done that needs to be accomplished.”



Key federal agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security are actively engaged in intelligence sharing and threat assessments. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and Moreno Valley Station deputies will provide additional support, reinforcing security protocols in partnership with base law enforcement personnel.



“I venture to say, March Air Reserve Base has the best collaborative relationships with all public safety agencies in and around the installation. This benchmark collaboration has ensured a robust security plan, in line with the principle “Always Ready”. From the ground to the sky, we are watching and ready, to ensure maximum public safety and threat mitigation,” said Master Sgt. Daniel Armstrong, 452nd Security Forces Squadron.



Local law enforcement, including city and county police, fire departments, and emergency medical services, will integrate with military security forces for real-time threat assessment and rapid response capabilities. Surveillance assets, crowd monitoring, and incident response teams will be positioned across the venue to address any potential security concerns swiftly and efficiently. “The goal was to bring military and civilian counterparts together to ensure an integrative security operation.” said MSgt Armstrong.



With a comprehensive and coordinated approach, the 2025 Southern California Air Show demonstrates the power of joint operations. The collective efforts of military and civilian agencies exemplify the highest standards of security readiness, ensuring spectators can focus on the awe-inspiring aerial performances with confidence in their safety.

