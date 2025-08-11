THE LEGACY OF THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AIR SHOW: A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE AT MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – The Southern California Air Show has grown into one of

the most anticipated and celebrated aviation events in the nation, rooted in decades of

tradition at March Air Reserve Base (March ARB). Formerly known as March Field Air Fest

and Thunder Over the Empire, this event has become a signature display of air power,

innovation, and community pride.



Established in 1918 as March Field, March ARB has been at the heart of U.S. military aviation

for over a century. From its origins as a World War I pilot training base to its current mission

supporting global mobility, combat airlift, and air refueling under Air Force Reserve

Command, March ARB remains a symbol of enduring strength. The air show serves as a

powerful connection between the base and the Southern California community, offering a

rare glimpse into the capabilities and dedication of today’s Airmen.



“The Southern California Air Show is not just a demonstration of air power; it’s an opportunity to connect with the community and showcase the capabilities of the men and women who serve at March ARB,” said Lt. Col. Sean Ferguson, Southern California Air Show director. “This event is a true joint effort, bringing together military and civilian partners to make it a world class experience.”



Executing an event of this magnitude is no small feat. It’s a Herculean effort that demands months of planning, coordination, and precision across countless moving parts.



“It takes a massive joint effort to run an air show of this magnitude,” said Maj. Perry Covington, 452nd AMW Public Affairs director and ground boss for the event. “From security to logistics, airspace management, and public outreach, every detail is meticulously planned to ensure safety and success.”



The 452nd Air Mobility Wing leads the charge, working hand-in-hand with state and local partners to bring the event to life while maintaining focus on mission readiness. Security is a critical piece of the puzzle, involving close collaboration with federal and local agencies including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, and base security forces.



“The goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable experience while maintaining a robust security posture,” said Capt. John Medcalf, lead operations coordinator for the air show. “The partnerships we build with law enforcement and emergency response agencies ensure we are ‘Always Ready’ to handle any situation.”



The air show isn’t just about jets and static displays —it’s about people. It’s about the Airmen, the families, the veterans, and the local community that supports this base year after year. From the high-speed maneuvers of the world-renowned United States Air Force Thunderbirds to the immersive ground exhibits, every part of the experience is designed to educate, inspire, and honor those who serve.



“This air show is our way of giving back to the community that supports us year-round,” Ferguson added. “It’s a chance for people to see what we do, meet the Airmen who make it happen, and be inspired by the incredible capabilities of our nation’s military.”



As March ARB carries its rich legacy into the future, the 2025 Southern California Air Show stands as a proud tribute to heritage, excellence, and the power of partnership. With each roar of the engines and each wave from the crowd, the tradition continues—bigger, better, and bolder than ever.

