March ARB Hosts Multi-Agency Hazard Response Training

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. -Service members and emergency responders from multiple agencies gathered at March Air Reserve Base for a large-scale hazardous material response exercise designed to enhance coordination and preparedness for real-world incidents.



The training included members of the 9th Civil Support Team (CST), the 452nd Civil Engineer Squadron's (CES) emergency management team, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Participants simulated responses to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) threats, focusing on interagency communication and operational efficiency.



'This type of exercise is critical because it allows us to practice working together before an actual emergency happens," said Capt. Demetrios Pitsikos, survey section leader for the 9th CST. 'The earlier we coordinate, the better we understand each other's roles and capabilities. When something real happens, we can be much more efficient."

The training event provided hands-on experience in responding to a simulated hazardous material incident. The exercise scenario required participants to assess threats, deploy decontamination procedures, and execute command and control functions.



we primarily train civil support teams with the National Guard, and today we're working with the 9th CST, the 452nd CES emergency management team, and the FBI." said Justin Curtis, a chemist with the U.S. Army's Chemical Biological Center. "Our role is to set up the exercise so that teams go through the motions of a real-world response."



March ARB was selected as the training site due to its strategic location and existing partnerships with emergency management organizations. The 9th CST coordinated the scenario while training partners provided technical expertise and operational support.



'The CSTs are instrumental in responding to potential WMD incidents in California," said Anthony Ricks, emergency manager with the 452nd CES. 'Their expertise, equipment, and mission set make them the primary responders if an incident occurs on base. This training helps us advocate for their role and understand how they can support us."

he exercise also included direct coordination with the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at March ARB, with participants simulating joint command and control operations.



'Today, I was part of command and control. working side by side with the Army's 9th CST," said Staff Sgt. Naomy Rodriguez, emergency manager with the 452nd CES. ·we established joint command operations in our trailer while monitoring teams deployed into the scenario. The first team included both Army and Air Force personnel. conducting reconnaissance and surveying the building for hazards."



Lt. Col. Ryan Noonan, commander of the 9th CST, highlighted the significance of working alongside various military and civilian agencies.



we have long-standing relationships with the emergency management team at March ARB," Noonan said. 'While we primarily support civil agencies, we also provide military-to ­military support as part of the Navy Region Southwest disaster response network. We train with multiple local bases to ensure interoperability."



The exercise also reinforced the importance of integrating FBI protocols into military response efforts.

"Our primary partners include the FBl's Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate in Los Angeles and San Diego," Noonan said. ·we work closely with them to ensure our tactics, techniques, and procedures align with their evidence collection standards. This partnership ensures that hazardous evidence is handled correctly and can be used in prosecution if needed."



Rodriguez emphasized the importance of these exercises for ensuring seamless cooperation between agencies.

"It's crucial to practice these scenarios to prepare for potential real-world incidents," Rodriguez said. "By training together, we gain familiarity with each other's procedures, tactics, and communication protocols, ensuring a more effective response when needed."



Tech. Sgt. Camposeco echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the value of repeated training in strengthening response capabilities.



'These exercises are a great way to exercise our muscles, both literally and figuratively," Camposeco said. 'The more we run through these scenarios, the more second nature our responses become. When a real situation occurs, we'll be able to act decisively and effectively."



As the exercise concluded, teams reviewed lessons learned to improve future operations. The training reaffirmed the importance of interoperability in ensuring mission success and national security.



'These exercises show how agencies must collaborate," Pitsikos said. 'The more we work together, the better prepared we'll be when a real-world event happens."

