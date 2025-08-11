Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIEF’S ON LEADERSHIP - CHIEF BARNES

    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Wendy Day  

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant Tasha Barnes of the 452nd Force Support Squadron has spent
    decades serving in the United States Air Force, learning, mentoring, and leading with a style
    rooted in responsibility, resilience, and growth. Her journey and philosophy reflect what it
    truly means to be a leader.
    “For me, leadership comes with a lot of responsibility,”
    Barnes shared. “It’s about taking risks, learning from failures,
    and maintaining a positive attitude. Every failure is a lesson
    on what not to do.” She believes that leadership isn’t just
    about making decisions but also about paving the way for
    others. Mentorship, she explained, is an essential part of the
    process, ensuring that the next generation is prepared to
    lead.
    Feedback is another cornerstone of Chief Barnes’ leadership
    philosophy. Early in her career, she rarely received the
    feedback she needed, which shaped her commitment to
    providing constructive guidance to others. “It’s so important
    to set expectations and give consistent feedback,” she
    explained. “It doesn’t always have to be formal; even a quick
    conversation in the hallway can go a long way in helping
    someone grow.” For her, feedback is about fostering growth
    and helping Airmen excel in their careers.
    Throughout her career, Barnes has relied on mentors to help
    her navigate challenges and opportunities. She fondly
    recalled the impact of Chief Thornton Bachi, a former
    command chief at the wing.
    “She was motivating, hardworking, and always encouraging,” Barnes said. “Mentors are
    vital because they provide guidance when you’re not at your best or need advice from
    someone who’s been in your shoes.” After 30 years of service, she credits mentorship as a
    key factor in her success, emphasizing its importance for every Airman.
    Looking to the future, Chief Barnes encourages Airmen to embrace continuous learning
    and personal growth. “Even as a chief, I’m still volunteering for courses and conferences,”
    she said. “Never stop seeking knowledge, both personally and professionally, and be open
    to opportunities outside your comfort zone. You never know where they might lead.”
    Reflecting on her career, she offered a simple yet powerful piece of advice: “Keep learning,
    keep growing, and always look for ways to improve yourself and those around you. That’s
    how you lead and excel.”
    Chief Barnes embodies the Air Force’s values of integrity, service, and excellence, setting
    an example for others to follow. Her dedication to mentorship and growth leaves a legacy
    for the next generation of leaders to carry forward.

