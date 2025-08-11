CHIEF’S ON LEADERSHIP - CHIEF BARNES

Chief Master Sergeant Tasha Barnes of the 452nd Force Support Squadron has spent

decades serving in the United States Air Force, learning, mentoring, and leading with a style

rooted in responsibility, resilience, and growth. Her journey and philosophy reflect what it

truly means to be a leader.

“For me, leadership comes with a lot of responsibility,”

Barnes shared. “It’s about taking risks, learning from failures,

and maintaining a positive attitude. Every failure is a lesson

on what not to do.” She believes that leadership isn’t just

about making decisions but also about paving the way for

others. Mentorship, she explained, is an essential part of the

process, ensuring that the next generation is prepared to

lead.

Feedback is another cornerstone of Chief Barnes’ leadership

philosophy. Early in her career, she rarely received the

feedback she needed, which shaped her commitment to

providing constructive guidance to others. “It’s so important

to set expectations and give consistent feedback,” she

explained. “It doesn’t always have to be formal; even a quick

conversation in the hallway can go a long way in helping

someone grow.” For her, feedback is about fostering growth

and helping Airmen excel in their careers.

Throughout her career, Barnes has relied on mentors to help

her navigate challenges and opportunities. She fondly

recalled the impact of Chief Thornton Bachi, a former

command chief at the wing.

“She was motivating, hardworking, and always encouraging,” Barnes said. “Mentors are

vital because they provide guidance when you’re not at your best or need advice from

someone who’s been in your shoes.” After 30 years of service, she credits mentorship as a

key factor in her success, emphasizing its importance for every Airman.

Looking to the future, Chief Barnes encourages Airmen to embrace continuous learning

and personal growth. “Even as a chief, I’m still volunteering for courses and conferences,”

she said. “Never stop seeking knowledge, both personally and professionally, and be open

to opportunities outside your comfort zone. You never know where they might lead.”

Reflecting on her career, she offered a simple yet powerful piece of advice: “Keep learning,

keep growing, and always look for ways to improve yourself and those around you. That’s

how you lead and excel.”

Chief Barnes embodies the Air Force’s values of integrity, service, and excellence, setting

an example for others to follow. Her dedication to mentorship and growth leaves a legacy

for the next generation of leaders to carry forward.

