Beyond the Uniform - Capt. Russell “Danger” McMillan

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif.—Capt. Russell “Danger” McMillan wears many hats: Public Affairs Officer for the Air Force Reserve, Director of Research Operations at Kaiser Permanente, and a 20-year volunteer with the Tournament of Roses Association. Each role highlights his dedication to service, his knack for innovation, and his passion for tradition, all while balancing the Reserve triad of military, civilian, and family life.



In his civilian role as Director of Research Operations, McMillan leads a talented team supporting physician researchers and scientists at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California, one of the largest integrated healthcare organizations in the U.S.



“Our investigators focus on the science, and we’ll take care of the rest,” said McMillan. His team manages facility operations, payroll, research clinics, laboratories, and talent pipeline programs, including internships. Over the past decade, McMillan has been instrumental in advancing the infrastructure that supports cutting-edge medical research.



McMillan’s connection to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses spans 20 years, during which he has served on numerous committees to bring the iconic Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game to life.



The Rose Parade, held annually on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California, began in 1890 as a way to showcase the state’s mild winter climate and natural beauty. The parade, organized by the Tournament of Roses Association, has grown into an international spectacle featuring intricate floral floats, lively marching bands, and majestic equestrian units. Today, it attracts over 800,000 attendees each year, with millions more watching worldwide. Behind the scenes, more than 80,000 volunteer hours are dedicated to planning and executing the event.



This year, McMillan worked on the equestrian committee, helping organize 16 equestrian units and their support teams. The task involved learning about horses, coordinating a performance showcase, and managing a 20-hour logistical operation to safely stage trucks, trailers, and horses for parade day.



“Each year, the Rose Parade brings together people from all over the world,” McMillan shared. “It’s a chance to kickstart the year with positivity, meet amazing people, and work on projects that otherwise wouldn’t cross my path.”



McMillan enlisted in the Air Force Reserve in 2012, driven by a simple desire: to serve his country. Now, 13 years later, he serves as a Public Affairs Officer, a role that has taken him around the world and allowed him to tell the stories of his fellow Airmen.



“Like the Tournament of Roses, the Reserve is a melting pot of people from all walks of life,” McMillan said. “It’s a privilege to serve with so many talented and diverse individuals.”



As a husband and father of two young children, McMillan prioritizes family while navigating the demands of military and civilian careers. He credits a mentor’s metaphor of juggling glass and rubber balls for helping him find balance.



“The glass balls—family, health, and integrity—are the ones you can’t drop,” McMillan explained. “Work and other commitments, while important, have more flexibility to bounce back.”



Despite the challenges, McMillan has found ways to thrive, leaning on supportive leaders and adapting his priorities as needed. His efforts exemplify the Reserve ethos of flexibility and resilience.



“I don’t pretend the balance is perfect,” McMillan admitted. “It’s a constant rebalancing act. But the opportunity to serve my family, my country, and my community makes it all worthwhile.”



McMillan’s journey reflects the Air Force Reserve’s unique ability to cultivate well-rounded Airmen who bring their diverse skills and experiences to every mission. Whether supporting groundbreaking research, organizing a world-class parade, or telling the Air Force story, McMillan embodies the Reserve’s core values of integrity, service, and excellence.



“I continue to serve for the same reason I joined in 2012,” McMillan said, “but with the added gratitude of having worked alongside some incredible Airmen. For that, I am truly thankful.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 15:47 Story ID: 545531 Location: MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beyond the Uniform - Capt. Russell “Danger” McMillan, by MSgt Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.