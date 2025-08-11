Congressman Dan Crenshaw Visits Patrol Squadron 5

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez | NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (July 30, 2025) Congressman Dan Crenshaw, right,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez | NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (July 30, 2025) Congressman Dan Crenshaw, right, greets Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 on the flight line during a congressional delegation visit at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Sebastian Portieleslopez) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily – Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Texas 2nd District, and his delegation visited Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 on the flight line at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, July 30, 2025.



The visit highlighted and showcased the capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft as well as the aircrew operating them.



“It was a pleasure to have Mr. Crenshaw and his delegation on our flight as we demonstrated the capabilities of our aircraft and showed how we deter aggression from hostile nations to the United States and our allies,” said Naval Air Crewman (Operator) 2nd Class Josiah Krueger, an acoustic operator aboard the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.



The P-8A Poseidon is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft specializing in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Mr. Crenshaw toured the aircraft and participated in a maritime awareness flight where he observed the aircrewmen simulate an anti-submarine operation.



During takeoff, Mr. Crenshaw sat in the “jump seat”, an optional third seat in the flight deck, right behind the pilots, which allows for a front row view in the cockpit.



The aircrewmen dropped buoys, operators analyzed the acoustic sensors and simulated firing a harpoon missile during the exercise.



The event allowed the congressional delegation an opportunity to learn about the aircraft, its capabilities and to experience how an anti-submarine operation is conducted.



“It was a privilege to have Mr. Crenshaw and the delegation on board the flight,” said Lt. Brian Conlisk, the copilot from the flight. “We were able to show our leadership how we operate and complete our mission.”



VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia.