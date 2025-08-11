Military Intelligence NCO Receives 8th Army Pacific Victors’ Innovation Award

Photo By Spc. Cheyenne Mayer | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chad Bartie, a military intelligence systems...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Cheyenne Mayer | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chad Bartie, a military intelligence systems Maintainer/Integrator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, is interviewed on receiving the 8th Army Pacific Victors’ Innovation Award at Camp Humphreys, South Korea Aug 8, 2025. The 8th Army Innovation Award challenges subordinate commands to develop Soldier-driven ideas and solutions that enhance capabilities across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea– Sgt. 1st Class Chad Bartie, a Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer/Integrator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, was awarded the 8th Army Pacific Victors’ Innovation Award at 8th Army Headquarters, 4 June.



Bartie earned the award through a combination of innovative thinking, persistence, and the willingness to step outside his comfort zone to deliver a solution that benefits the Army.



The 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) is the U.S. Army’s last permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army. Tasked with deterring aggression and maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula, the division stands ready to “Fight Tonight” in support of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance.



The 8th Army Innovation Award challenges subordinate commands to develop Soldier-driven ideas and solutions that enhance capabilities across the Army. This year’s competition began with approximately 15 submissions, narrowed down to just four finalists.



“My project was focused on solving data chaos,” Bartie said. “For analysts to do anything with the data, it has to be structured.”



From his experience working in the G2 section, one of the biggest problems he and his counterparts ran into is when data isn’t collected and coalesced which made follow-on actions difficult. Bartie’s innovation involved taking the data and structuring it in a way that’s the same each time it’s input so they can do follow-on analytics and minimize how long it takes to generate meaningful information.



Although Bartie admits coding is not his specialty, the project required him to write significant amounts of code.



“I’m not a coder by any means,” he said. “A lot of this innovation is hung on code I had to write. So professionally, I think it has forced me into a position of being uncomfortable with something I’m not necessarily good at. But in order to see this innovation all the way through into fruition, I had to become good at coding but for the better… When I won the award, I was humbled.”



Bartie encourages others to pursue their ideas, no matter the size.



“Don’t doubt yourself,” Bartie said. “No idea is too small. Even if you don’t see the immediate impact, as soon as you start kind of fleshing that idea out there may be a lot more impact than you think you had, so just go for it.”



Military Intelligence remains a critical part of any unit in the Army and their work supports all other operations. 2ID relies on its MI team to help preserve stability on the Korean Peninsula and uphold the strength of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.