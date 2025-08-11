Military Intelligence NCO receives the 8th Army Pacific Victors’ Innovation Award.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chad Bartie, a military intelligence systems Maintainer/Integrator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, is interviewed on receiving the 8th Army Pacific Victors’ Innovation Award at Camp Humphreys, South Korea Aug 8, 2025. The 8th Army Innovation Award challenges subordinate commands to develop Soldier-driven ideas and solutions that enhance capabilities across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim)