    Military Intelligence NCO receives the 8th Army Pacific Victors’ Innovation Award.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chad Bartie, a military intelligence systems Maintainer/Integrator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, is interviewed on receiving the 8th Army Pacific Victors’ Innovation Award at Camp Humphreys, South Korea Aug 8, 2025. The 8th Army Innovation Award challenges subordinate commands to develop Soldier-driven ideas and solutions that enhance capabilities across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim)

    Military Intelligence NCO Receives 8th Army Pacific Victors’ Innovation Award

    2ID, 8th Army, USARPAC, USFK, U.S. Army

