Kooima retires after 35-year commitment to the warfighter

Photo By Ryan Smith | Harlan Kooima, director of research and development at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, receives a ceremonial U.S. flag during his retirement flag ceremony July 31 at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. Kooima retired after more than 30 years of federal service and five years in the private sector within the Department of Defense.

Harlan Kooima, director of research and development at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division retired July 31. He served over 30 years in federal service and another five in the private sector within the Department of Defense.

During his flag ceremony at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Kooima spoke with emotion. He talked about his passion for the mission and his dedication to the warfighter.

“We live in the greatest country in the world with the best military,” Kooima said. “It has been my honor to serve the warfighter in this capacity.”

Those who have spent time with Kooima understand his passion for the mission and have likely heard his “three things” about NAWCWD:

“The work is amazing, challenging and fulfilling.” “We have a personal commitment to the warfighter and are saving lives.” “It is a good and just cause.”

Since arriving at China Lake in 1990, the Iowa native has spent much of his career helping others understand the mission and what’s at stake.

Kooima told his team, “There are men and women in harm’s way, counting on us to deliver products that will give them the overwhelming advantage in conflict, so they will be able to come home safely to their families.”

Charles Graham, deputy for the Research and Development Group Business Operations has worked with Kooima since 2021 and said these were not just words - Kooima meant it.

“Harlan loved to meet and talk with the young scientists and engineers,” Graham said. “Always helping them to understand the importance of the work they were doing and the impact it has.”

A 30-year career will inevitably leave a lasting impact, and as the director of the largest civilian team at NAWCWD, Kooima’s presence and leadership will be greatly missed.

“Harlan’s steady hand at the helm of the Research and Development Group kept our largest single team of NAWCWD experts sailing smoothly through rough waters,” said NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño.

Those who work with Kooima will say they have never met a harder worker. “He always had high expectations of himself and those he worked with, and everyone understood that,” Graham said.

Executive Office Manager Sue Clodt appreciated Kooima’s unwavering optimism. “He always managed to find the benefit of moving forward in any situation,” she said.

Hard work was his motto, but mixing in a little fun was his method. Among his team, they knew Kooima as the judge in Kangaroo Court, a mock courtroom he created. In that court, everyone was guilty, and the penalty was to bring some type of food or beverage for the office to enjoy.

As a member of the Senior Executive Service, Kooima was at the top of Department of Defense leadership, a role he did not take lightly and was humble in his role. He was a double bottom line leader and felt that people and productivity were both important.

“He just wanted to be Harlan and do great work! He was a man of faith, family and devoted to his work,” Graham said. “He was very good at keeping those priorities in alignment, flexing for each as needed.

This family man and his wife of over 43 years, Kim, plan on remaining in the local area. They have raised seven children together, and Kooima is looking forward to spending his time with all of them. However, as a career engineer, he will likely do some tinkering on the side.