Harlan Kooima, director of research and development at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, receives a ceremonial U.S. flag during his retirement flag ceremony July 31 at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. Kooima retired after more than 30 years of federal service and five years in the private sector within the Department of Defense.
Kooima retires after 35-year commitment to the warfighter
