Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kooima retires after 35-year commitment to the warfighter

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kooima retires after 35-year commitment to the warfighter

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Harlan Kooima, director of research and development at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, receives a ceremonial U.S. flag during his retirement flag ceremony July 31 at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. Kooima retired after more than 30 years of federal service and five years in the private sector within the Department of Defense.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 9253378
    VIRIN: 250731-N-LR875-2521
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kooima retires after 35-year commitment to the warfighter, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kooima retires after 35-year commitment to the warfighter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warfighter support
    NAWCWD
    Retirememt Ceremony
    Research Development Engineering and Technology (RDTE)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download