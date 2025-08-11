Southern Vanguard 25 kicks off in Chile, strengthening regional partnerships and readiness

Photo By Spc. Rosa Ibarra | U.S. Army South Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge, deputy commanding general arrives at the...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Rosa Ibarra | U.S. Army South Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge, deputy commanding general arrives at the opening ceremony for Southern Vanguard 25 Exercise with U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and military forces from Argentina and Peru during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Los Angeles, Chile, Aug. 11, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra) see less | View Image Page

LOS ÁNGELES, Chile – Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 (ExSV25), a U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH)-led multilateral training exercise with the Chilean army, officially commenced Aug. 12, 2025 in Los Ángeles, Chile.



This year’s iteration marks a significant milestone in regional military cooperation, interoperability, and mutual readiness.



“The purpose of this exercise is to train mountain warfare capabilities, including survival, movement and combat in winter terrain as a combined unit,” said Chilean Army General de Brigada Claudio Marodones Petermann, 3rd Mountain Division Commander.



“Southern Vanguard 2025 not only represents the opportunity for the best training but also the opportunity for cooperation, strengthening interoperability, and recognition of Chile as a strategic player in mountain operations amongst close allied armies.



ExSV25 brings together light infantry company, battalion tactical command post, and approximately 300 combat enablers from both armies to execute a field training exercise and command post exercise in a demanding mountain environment.



The training includes combined operations designed to simulate real-world contingencies in complex terrain of the Andes Mountains in the Bio Bio Region of Southern Chile.



“It is a visible reminder of the strong bond between our countries,” said USARSOUTH deputy commanding general U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Eastridge, emphasizing the importance of partnership, trust, and regional collaboration. “We are professional armies who share a commitment to democratic values, regional security, and cooperation in times of peace and crisis.”



This year, Chile has invited regional partners Argentina and Peru to join the exercise, expanding the scope of multilateral training and reinforcing the growing spirit of regional unity.



“Your participation underscores the importance of regional cooperation and our shared commitment to mutual support,” Eastridge continued.



The exercise objectives are focused on enhancing combined staff operations, fires planning, and maneuver coordination through the Military Decision-Making Process while establishing a Chilean-led, combined task force and closing interoperability gaps in human, procedural, and technical domains.



“The exercise is not just about mountain warfare training, It is about building relationships, learning about other countries and forging friendships,” said Chilean Army General de Brigada Claudio Marodones Petermann, 3rd Mountain Division Commander.



“Now is the time to put our planning to the test and I fully trust in the professionalism, resilience and comradery of each of you. I am confident we will achieve the objectives of our exercise.



ExSV25, a U.S. Army-sponsored exercise will deploy U.S. Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion assets, the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, the 3rd Light Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, the 207th Digital Liaison Detachment, 1st Mission Support Command, 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 841st Engineer Battalion Forward Support Company, the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, the 480th Medical Detachment, 807th Theater Medical Command, 256th Field Hospital and 919th Medical Company.



“Chile and the United States share strong military ties, as shown by participation in Southern Star, Southern Fires, Panamax and Resolute Southern Star,” said Chilean Army General de Brigada Claudio Marodones Petermann, 3rd Mountain Division Commander.



“For mountain training the first bilateral mission was held in 2021, which provided key lessons learned for this current exercise.”



As part of the USARSOUTH interoperability framework, ExSV25 aims to build lasting capabilities across partner nations and prepare forces to respond collectively to regional threats.



“To the soldiers preparing to train: this is your moment,” Eastridge concluded. “Whether you wear a U.S., Chilean, Argentine, or Peruvian uniform, remember that you represent more than your country. You represent a shared belief in freedom, service, and peace.”