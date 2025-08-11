Corpsman Up: Naval Medical Research Command Medical Tech Administers Emergency Aid Mid-Flight; Receives Award for Actions

Photo By Sidney Hinds | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 11, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alvin Ciasico, with...... read more read more Photo By Sidney Hinds | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 11, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alvin Ciasico, with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Franca Jones, Commander, NMRC. Ciasico was recognized for responding to an unconscious airline passenger while traveling to the Philippines with his daughter in July, and providing emergency first response care. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/ released) see less | View Image Page

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alvin Ciasico, from Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on August 11th at an all-hands call and awards ceremony for actions he took in administering emergency medical aid.



On July 12th, while aboard a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Narita, Japan, Ciasico responded to an unconscious passenger at the request of airline crew in search of a doctor or medical first responder. Ciasico, a Navy corpsman with a field medical technician specialty, was the only such responder aboard the aircraft.



“I went on the back of the plane and saw an unconscious patient,” said Ciasico, “She was laying on the ground, and I immediately administrated care. With limited supplies I provided her IV fluid, oxygen and had an AED defibrillator on stand-by.”



After a head-to-toe assessment, he asked others who witnessed the incident about possible injuries, checked the individual’s airway and vital signs and discovered that she did not have a radial pulse. Her head had been visibly bruised by her fall, so Ciasico stabilized her head and neck to avoid further injury.



"I was travelling to the Philippines with my daughter to see my family that I haven't seen in a while. I would like to thank God for giving me the courage and to be able to Corpsman up on a medical emergency midflight,” Ciasico said.



Aircraft crew made a call to emergency services. Ciasico provided a medical status report, and services determined the situation to be a medical emergency. The flight was diverted mid-flight to Seattle, where first responders were waiting. Once on the ground, Ciasico assisted emergency crews and aided in a medical evacuation.



“HM2 Ciasico’s actions aboard the flight exemplify the unwavering dedication and compassion that define the proud tradition of the hospital corpsman,” said Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles, NMRC’s command master chief. “Even while traveling to see his family, HM2 Ciasico did not hesitate to answer the call to provide medical care to those in need, embodying the core values of selflessness and readiness that have been the hallmark of corpsmen throughout history.”



“I'm grateful for the Navy for the skills I developed from corpsman school and field medical training,” Ciasico added. “Without those medical skills, attention to detail, being able to adapt in stressful situations, I don’t think I would be able to do a head-to-toe medical/emergency treatment, stabilize her vitals, familiarize emergency medical equipment, even administer IVs and safely turn her over to medical emergency services.”



Ciasico, who works in NMRC’s administrative department, received his second achievement medal for his actions aboard that flight. In a letter to Ciasico, the flight crew stated “Our crew is endlessly grateful to have your assistance during the medical emergency in the air. We know that the patient will have the best possible outcome thanks to your care. It has been an honor to fly with you.”



“I am deeply proud to serve alongside HM2 Ciasico, whose professionalism and compassion reflect the very best of our Navy’s medical community”, added Jean-Gilles. “His willingness to step forward in a moment of need, regardless of personal plans, highlights the true spirit of the Hospital Corpsman—always prepared to care for others, no matter where duty calls. HM2 Ciasico’s exemplary conduct not only saves lives, but also inspires all who wear the uniform to uphold the enduring tradition of excellence and service that defines our corps.”



NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology.